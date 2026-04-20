From Heated Rivalry to Heartstopper: Your Weekly Queer TV Tea

If your group chat hasn’t already exploded over Heated Rivalry season 2 rumors… are you even watching properly?

The queer hockey drama that turned Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams, François Arnaud, and Robbie G.K. into internet obsessions is gearing up for another round—and fans are already deep in casting fantasy mode. The latest name being thrown into the rink? Jack Innanen.

Yes, that Jack Innanen—the charming, chaotic energy from Adults and Big Mistakes—has entered the chat. Or at least, he wants to.

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Jack Innanen in His Heated Era?

The question on everyone’s lips: will Jack Innanen actually join Heated Rivalry season 2?

Even author Rachel Reid is aware of the fan casting frenzy, especially when it comes to the character Troy. And honestly? She’s not shutting it down.

Reid told Entertainment Weekly that Innanen is “very handsome,” “very funny,” and undeniably talented. Not exactly a rejection. In fact, she admitted she “wouldn’t hate it” if he landed the role. Casual! Chill! Totally not sending fans into a spiral!

But there’s a twist. Reid also pointed out that part of what made season 1 so special was introducing fresh faces and turning them into breakout stars. Bringing in someone like Innanen—who already has a strong fanbase—might shift that dynamic.

Still, she’s intrigued. She wants to meet him. Be friends with him. Honestly? Same.

So is he officially joining? Not yet. But is he circling the Heated Rivalry universe like a very attractive shark? Absolutely.

Rachel Reid Says: Relax, Book Fans

Now for the part that will calm the chaos (or at least redirect it): Rachel Reid is not letting the show hype over her books.

Despite Heated Rivalry blowing up, Reid has been very intentional about keeping her writing process separate. In fact, she revealed that she hasn’t even watched the show since December. Yes. You read that right. She is actively avoiding it.

Not out of spite—but out of discipline.

The characters, she explains, have lived in her head for nearly a decade. That’s a long-term relationship. She’s not about to let a TV adaptation rewrite that emotional history. For her, going back to the “original versions” of the characters is essential, especially while working on the upcoming book Unrivaled.

And speaking of Unrivaled…

She’s been writing it for about a year now, partly in secret before its official announcement in January. Reid says she’s happy with it—but also putting serious pressure on herself to make it really good. Like, “rewrite the same parts multiple times and question every decision” levels of good.

Mood.

She also admitted that the hardest part hasn’t just been time—it’s getting into the right headspace. Between the overwhelming buzz of the show and real-life distractions, writing hasn’t exactly been a calm, candle-lit experience. Still, she’s pushing through and plans to dedicate focused time in the coming months to perfect the book before handing it off to her editor.

Translation: she cares. A lot. And she knows fans do too.

‘HEATED RIVALRY’ makes a surprise cameo in this @NHL_On_TNT promo. 😳 https://t.co/Uz6CvBq3Y2 — Heated Rivalry Updates (@heatedrivalryud) April 20, 2026

Heartstopper Shake-Up: A Familiar Face Says Goodbye

While Heated Rivalry is busy adding fuel to the fire, Heartstopper is going through a major change—and fans have feelings.

It’s been confirmed that Olivia Colman will not return as Sarah Nelson in the upcoming Heartstopper Forever movie. Yes, the beloved mum of Nick Nelson is being recast, with Anna Maxwell Martin stepping into the role.

Now, if you’re thinking, “Wait, didn’t we already kind of lose her?”—you’re not wrong. Colman didn’t appear in season 3, so her absence in the film isn’t entirely shocking. But a full recast? That’s where things get sad.

The decision wasn’t taken lightly, and reactions have been… mixed. Some fans are understandably disappointed to see Colman go, while others are choosing optimism—especially since the story is expected to stay faithful to the books. And importantly, the character isn’t being written out entirely. No dramatic off-screen tragedies here, thankfully.

What to Expect from Heartstopper Forever

The upcoming Heartstopper Forever film is shaping up to be an emotional send-off. Directed by Wash Westmoreland, who takes over from Euros Lyn, the movie will adapt the sixth volume of Alice Oseman’s original graphic novel series.

And yes, that means feelings. Probably a lot of them.

As for when we’ll all be crying together on Netflix? Not just yet. There’s still no official release date, but Oseman has confirmed that the film will premiere after their upcoming book release on July 2. So realistically, we’re looking at a wait of at least a couple more months.

Patience is a virtue. A painful one, but still.

The Bottom Line: Everyone’s a Little Heated Right Now

Between casting rumors, creative boundaries, and emotional farewells, our favorite LGBTQ+ shows are serving drama both on and off screen.

Heated Rivalry is leaning into its breakout success while teasing just enough chaos to keep fans hooked. Heartstopper, meanwhile, is preparing for a heartfelt finale—with a few unexpected changes along the way.

One thing’s for sure: whether it’s a new era, a recast, or a maybe-casting that has the internet spiraling, the girls (and gays) are fed.

And yes… things are getting very, very heated.