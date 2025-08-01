Justin Timberlake Shares That He Has Lyme Disease

Justin Timberlake has been under fire lately for underwhelming performances during the European leg of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Viral videos from his Romania and Ireland performances show him singing only fragments of his songs and frequently holding the mic out for the crowd—leading fans to accuse him of being disengaged and even “lazy.” But Timberlake just offered an explanation that brings context, clarity, and a call for compassion.

In a deeply personal Instagram post, Timberlake opened up about his recent health struggles on July 31—specifically, being diagnosed with Lyme disease. “I’ve been battling some health issues,” he shared, clarifying that his goal in posting wasn’t to elicit pity but to shed light on the challenges he’s been quietly facing.

“Living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”

For fans who’ve followed Timberlake since his *NSYNC days, the post was an emotional window into a performer who, after more than 30 years in the business, was facing a brutal reality.

“There were nights I’d be onstage in a massive amount of nerve pain, or just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness,” he wrote.

That kind of behind-the-scenes suffering isn’t always visible under the stage lights and crowd cheers—but it’s real.

The post also revealed a critical turning point. After his diagnosis, Timberlake was forced to make a tough decision: stop the tour or push through. “I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling,” he wrote. He chose to keep going, despite nerve pain, exhaustion, and pressure from the outside world.

Even more revealing was his mention of how he was raised. “I was always taught to keep something like this to yourself,” he said. But he acknowledged that transparency was better than letting his struggle be “misinterpreted.” That vulnerability is significant—especially coming from a celebrity so often polished and private.

And this wasn’t the first time Timberlake faced setbacks during the tour. Earlier in the run, he canceled and postponed shows due to bronchitis, laryngitis, a back injury, and even an ankle issue. Yet he kept performing—fueled, he says, by his love for live music and his fans’ energy.

“Hearing and watching you all sing these songs, word for word, at the top of your lungs, will forever leave me in awe,” he wrote, calling the experience “sacred.”

While it doesn’t erase the fact that many of his fans felt disappointed, Timberlake’s message offers a gentle lesson: what we see on stage isn’t the whole story. His post wasn’t a PR stunt or excuse—it was a rare moment of honesty from someone who’s spent decades giving his all.

As the tour wraps and Timberlake looks to the future—unsure of what’s next for him onstage—he leaves fans with a message of gratitude, connection, and, most importantly, understanding.

Maybe the takeaway isn’t about a missed chorus or mic pass. Maybe it’s about remembering that even icons are human—and sometimes, the bravest thing they can do is admit when they’re hurting.

Other Stars with Lyme Disease

People just released an updated list with stars with Lyme Disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, approximately 476,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease every year. Symptoms can include a rash and flu-like symptoms, with some people going on to experience arthritis, facial palsy, pain, irregular heartbeats and other worsening symptoms. In recent years, numerous celebrities have come forward with their own stories of suffering, opening up about their health and treatments, both for better and worse.

The list of 20 in People‘s article includes

Alexis Ohanian – cofounder of Reddit

Leah McSweeney – ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ alum

Fletcher – singer

Yolanda Hadid – ‘ Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ alum

Bella Hadid – model

Riley Keough – daughter of Lisa Marie Presley

Ryan Sutter – former football player and tv personality

Source: People