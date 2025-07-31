There are few things more magical than a live concert: the lights, the screams, the sense that for one night, you and a few thousand other people get to scream-sing lyrics that defined your teenage years—while the artist gives it their all. Unless, of course, you’re at a Justin Timberlake concert in 2024.

That’s right. If recent tour stops in Europe are anything to go by, Justin Timberlake’s The Forget Tomorrow World Tour might better be called the Forget to Sing World Tour. Fans who shelled out real money (in this economy!) for a glimpse of the Cry Me a River crooner are now wondering if they just attended the world’s most expensive group karaoke session.

Advertisement

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Cries While Eating Wings & Talking About Beyonce — Watch

It all started with some TikTok and X chatter after Timberlake’s performances in Romania and Ireland. And we’re not talking about viral dance challenges—unless you count the collective whiplash from confused fans craning their necks wondering, “Wait… did he just… stop singing?”

Advertisement

According to several attendees, Justin’s performance style leaned heavily on “audience participation”—and not the cute, wave-your-hands kind. Think: sing the opening words, then point the mic at the crowd like a substitute teacher asking someone else to read the passage aloud. In one now-viral video, Timberlake even set his mic down on the stage mid-song and took a little stroll while fans carried the tune. Crowd-sourced vocals, anyone?

Advertisement

One Romanian fan, TikTok user @amelissaofficial, summed it up best in a heartfelt (and slightly unhinged) review. She recounted, with the kind of sincerity usually reserved for breakup monologues, her major disappointment: “It’s raining like sh*t. I’ve been waiting all day. You were late. You sang like five words in each song.” Oof. If that doesn’t sting JT’s pride just a little, nothing will.

To her credit, Amelissa was clearly a fan. She knew the songs. She waited in the rain. And she paid good money to see Justin wear sunglasses and a hat that it apparently blocked most of his face.“I thought you were cool.” The betrayal was real. And honestly? Kind of relatable.

Advertisement

Social media came through, as always, with top-tier commentary:

“You can’t be singing two songs and then taking a break.”

“Went to search Justin Timberlake Electric Castle and can confirm—I would’ve left too.”

“JT and his team should consider this criticism because it is made with education, delicacy, niceness, and precision.”

And the dagger to end all daggers: “Singing is his job. He didn’t do his job.”

Advertisement

Of course, not every performance has to be Beyoncé-level cardio and vocals. But when fans spend hundreds to see their favorite pop icon live—and end up being the ones doing the heavy lifting—it’s fair to feel a little, well, swindled.

This all comes on the heels of Timberlake’s now-infamous DWI arrest in Sag Harbor last year, where he reportedly told the arresting officer, “This is going to ruin the tour.” The officer, famously unimpressed, responded, “What tour?” Ouch. Turns out the “world tour” was very real—and now, thanks to TikTok, so is the backlash.

Advertisement

Whether this is just a rough patch, vocal fatigue, or a new post-modern performance art piece where the artist refuses to actually perform remains to be seen.

One thing’s for sure: if you’re heading to a Justin Timberlake concert soon, you might want to warm up your vocal cords.

Just in case.