Karamo Brown’s Journey to Fatherhood Is More Unexpected Than You Think

When you think of Karamo Brown, you probably picture heartfelt conversations, emotional breakthroughs, and impeccable style advice on Queer Eye. But beyond the Fab Five glow-ups and life-changing moments, Karamo has another role that defines him just as deeply: dad. And the story of how he got there? It’s anything but ordinary.

From Teenage Discovery to Unexpected Fatherhood

Karamo has shared that he told everyone he was gay at just 14 years old. Around that time, he and his best friend made a pact to lose their virginity to each other—a decision he later described as a one-time experience, saying it was “never going to happen again.”

Life moved on. His best friend relocated, and like many friendships before social media, they lost touch. Karamo went on living what he describes to Jennifer Hudson on her show as his “little gay, merry life,” unaware that his life had already changed in a major way.

At 25, everything shifted. Brown received notice about child support for a child he didn’t know existed. That child was his son, Jason.

When the TV host and author reunited with his former best friend, she explained why she hadn’t told him: she wanted him to have a chance at building his own life. That same night, Karamo met Jason for the first time—an experience he has said deeply impacted him and helped him begin a journey toward sobriety.

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Building a Family

Karamo’s story didn’t stop there. He also formed a bond with his best friend’s second son, Christian. Over time, that relationship grew strong enough that Karamo formally adopted Christian in 2010.

The family later moved to Los Angeles in 2011, according to The Advocate, marking a new chapter both personally and professionally.

At the time, Karamo was working as a social worker and had stepped away from television. But, he tells People, it was a conversation with Christian that would eventually bring him back into the spotlight.

“Why Don’t You Go After Your Dreams?”

In a 2017 interview, Brown recalled a moment that changed everything. Christian, working on a school assignment about following dreams, asked his dad a simple question: was he living his?

When the father of two admitted he wasn’t, Christian pushed him: “Well, why don’t you go after your dreams?”

That question stuck—and ultimately led Brown back to television, where he became a household name as part of the Fab Five.

Family, Growth, and Honest Conversations

Brown’s journey as a father hasn’t been without challenges. He has spoken about navigating parenthood with honesty, including supporting Jason when he came out as pansexual.

The two have since built a strong relationship and even collaborated on children’s books, including I Am Perfectly Designed (2019) and I Am Okay to Feel (2022), which focus on self-worth and emotional expression.

More Than Just the Culture Expert

Recently, The former Fab Five member made headlines after stepping back from joint appearances with his Queer Eye castmates—including Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, and Jeremiah Brent—during the show’s final season press. He cited mental health concerns and experiences of bullying on set.

But even amid public scrutiny and personal challenges, one thing remains consistent: Karamo’s commitment to his family.

Because beyond the cameras, the books, and the headlines, Karamo Brown’s most meaningful role is one that doesn’t need an audience at all.