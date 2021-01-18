Karamo Brown Set to Flex His Acting Chops on ‘Dear White People’

Karamo Brown is about to go from the reality to acting world in 2021 as the studly 40-year-old has landed a role on the critically-acclaimed Netflix series Dear White People.

Deadline announced the news late last week where it was revealed that he will have a recurring role on the show’s last season that’s set to premiere later this year.

Dear White People is based off Justin Simien‘s debut indie feature film released back in 2014. The series picks up three years later where it features a group of black students attending a primarily white Ivy League school and dealing with issues like social injustices & cultural biases in the millennial age.

Since its debut the show has earned a ton of honors and nominations including a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards last year. It’s third season tackled many relatable topics in the LGBTQ community including drag and BDSM culture and even mentioned the show that partially made Karamo famous… Queer Eye.

“So excited to be part of the @dearwhitepeople cast for the upcoming season!,” Karamo gushed on his Instagram over the exciting news. “@justin_simien is a genius! Most talented cast ever! @netflix.”

Karamo first shot to fame on The Real World: Philadelphia back in 2004 when he was just 23 at the time. His time on reality television expanded quite a bit in the years since with the Queer Eye reboot but also with his appearances on Dancing With The Stars, Are You The One: Second Chances and The Next 15.

He’s also managed to develop quite a nice acting resume since his big Real World debut. Karamo has been featured on television series Steam Room Stories and Where The Bears Are and has also guested on shows like Raven’s Home and Big Mouth.

Sourcing via Deadline.