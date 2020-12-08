Karamo Brown Fuels Romance Rumors Again With Hot New Guy: Watch

We want answers! Karamo Brown continues to fuel speculation that something’s going on between him and actor/model Chris Salvatore months after the Queer Eye star confirmed his split from ex-fiance Ian Jordan.

His latest clue comes in the form of a cute TikTok video of them dancing together which they posted on their Instagram pages over the weekend.

It started innocently enough with Chris making an adorable dance move before things took a 180 and he fell flat on his face towards the end of the footage. “When you think he can dance but you quickly realize he can’t while doing a tik tok dance!”, Karamo wrote while adding the funny caption #LiterallyTake75.

Neither have outright confirmed they are dating although the signs are clearly there based off their recent snuggly social media posts.

They went in for a sweet kiss which Chris proudly showed off on one of his IG stories earlier this month. The two deliciously handsome men have also spent quite a lot of time together outside of that sweet lip lock this year.

The former Real World star accompanied Chris on his first helicopter ride ever where everyone involved looked as handsome as can be.

They also enjoyed the great outdoors together in very revealing outfits.

And then there was this insanely beautiful video of them in the buff shot back in August where Karamo labeled Chris as a “friend”. Hmm…

A month after this clip was posted Karamo appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he revealed to guest host tWitch that he and Ian were dunzo.

“It was postponed [their wedding] because of the pandemic, but now it’s actually postponed officially, because my fiancé and I, we were together for 10 years, and we broke up about three and a half months ago,” he revealed. “We were distracted by so much — with the kids, and our careers — that during that time, I had to really say, ‘How is our communication? How are other parts of our lives? Are we growing in the same place?’”

Karamo mentioned at the time that the breakup ended amicably and that the two former lovers were doing their best to stay “good friends”.

“It’s very nice when it’s like, ‘I still love you and support you,’” he stated. “I want him to be happy, he wants me to be happy. But yeah, no more wedding, so if y’all got any friends. I’m lying. I’m not ready to move on that quick. I’m not ready.”

So will Karamo and Chris confirm their relationship status before 2020 ends? Stay tuned folks!