SHOULD GAYS STILL SUPPORT THE KENNEDY CENTER AFTER TRUMP’S TAKEOVER?

For decades, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts wasn’t just a building on the Potomac — it was the beating heart of America’s cultural life. It was where Washington’s elite brushed shoulders with out-of-towners, where the ballet met Broadway, and where gays in bow ties and sequins alike came to worship at the altar of high art. But under Donald Trump’s heavy-handed takeover, insiders say the sparkle has dimmed. And now the LGBTQ+ community — long the most loyal patrons of the arts — is asking a question nobody thought possible: should we still show up?

“Let’s be real, the gays keep the lights on in theatres,” one cultural insider told #ShuterScoop. “From Broadway to ballet, we’re the ones filling seats on a Tuesday night. But do I want my money going toward Trump’s ego trip? Not really.”

A Gilded Hostile Takeover

In February, Trump forced himself into the role of Kennedy Center chair — a move that shocked Washington’s arts world. Almost immediately, he ousted Deborah Rutter, the Center’s respected third president and the first woman to hold the role. His reasoning? That the Kennedy Center had become too “woke.” In his words, it needed to be brought “back to the absolute top level of luxury, glamour and entertainment.”

But critics aren’t buying it. “This isn’t about programming. It’s about politics,” a former staffer fumed. “He doesn’t care about the Stuttgart Ballet or the National Symphony Orchestra. He cares about plastering his name on the marquee.”

And make no mistake — the renaming effort is real. A bill now winding through Congress would rechristen the venue the Donald J. Trump Center for the Performing Arts. One drag queen in D.C. cracked, “From Camelot to MAGAlot — I can’t.”

Empty Seats, Empty Promises

While Trump brags about “making entertainment great again,” the numbers tell a different story. Subscription revenue has plummeted by nearly 50%. Upcoming shows are barely selling. The Stuttgart Ballet, one of Europe’s most celebrated companies, is expected to perform in an opera house that could be as much as 80% empty. “That’s not an audience — that’s a dress rehearsal,” one insider scoffed.

The exodus hasn’t been limited to audiences. Steven Dawson, the Center’s head of marketing for nearly a decade, quit in disgust, writing on LinkedIn that the institution had “irreparably changed.” He described a joyless, politically poisoned atmosphere, adding: “Rather than continuing to shoulder mounting stress in an increasingly political environment, I am stepping away.”

A Gay Dilemma

For LGBTQ+ audiences, this collapse cuts deep. Queer culture has always been intertwined with the arts — from ballet to Broadway, opera to drag. Gay men especially have long been some of the most dedicated patrons. “We don’t just buy tickets, we build community,” says one D.C. arts donor. “Galas, openings, after-parties — it’s part of the fabric of our lives.”

Now that fabric is fraying. Some say supporting the Kennedy Center today is like underwriting Trump’s political theater. Others argue that abandoning the venue punishes the wrong people — the artists. “The Stuttgart Ballet didn’t ask to get caught in the crossfire,” another insider notes. “They’re just trying to dance.”

That’s the bind: every empty seat sends Trump a message, but every empty seat also tells artists America doesn’t care.

Protest or Patronage?

So where does that leave gay audiences? One drag performer put it bluntly: “Do I want to sit under a chandelier with Trump’s name on it? Honey, I’d rather stay home with Netflix.” But another longtime patron countered, “If we stop showing up, he wins twice. He ruins the institution and we give him the excuse that nobody wanted the art anyway.”

The truth is, there’s no easy answer. To attend now is to risk legitimizing Trump’s cultural power play. To boycott is to risk starving artists of audiences they desperately need.

For the LGBTQ+ community, the choice may come down to this: do we keep the art alive, even if it means brushing up against Trump’s shadow? Or do we walk away, letting the chandelier lights dim on a cultural landmark until it’s unrecognizable?

Rob Shuter is a celebrity journalist, talk-show host, and former publicist who has represented stars including Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Kate Spade, Diddy, Jon Bon Jovi, Tyra Banks, Naomi Campbell, Jessica Simpson, and HRH Princess Michael of Kent. He is the author of The 4 Word Answer, a bestselling self-help book blending Hollywood stories with personal breakthroughs. Rob hosts Naughty But Nice with Rob, a top 20 iTunes podcast, and was the only entertainment columnist at The Huffington Post. A veteran of PR and magazines, he also helmed OK! Magazine. Read his latest exclusives at robshuter.substack.com