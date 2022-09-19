Rapper Kevin Abstract Shares Loving BF Pics

Good for Kevin Abstract!

The gay rapper and founder of the R&B boyband Brockhampton recently shared a photo of gay love. He’s previously shared several photos of himself hanging out with fashion brand owner Nick Holiday. And the two both made social media posts celebrating each other’s birthdays earlier this year. Because of that, fans of the musician and artist have suspected the two were dating since 2021. And the couple started referring to each other as boyfriends in social media posts this summer.

But it’s Abstract’s recent Twitter pictures that got people outside of the Brockhampton fandom talking. On Tuesday, September 13, Kevin Abstract shared two pictures with Holiday on Twitter. He captioned the post, “Me and boyfriend.”

me and boyfriend pic.twitter.com/HhzgFbLuQc — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) September 14, 2022

This came just a week after Abstract posted a blurry image of himself and Holiday kissing under a palm tree. Abstract also captioned that post, “Me and boyfriend.”

Me and my boyfriend pic.twitter.com/ME8a80dSQu — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) September 6, 2022

The two met in 2015 when Kevin Abstract made an open call for a merch designer on Twitter. Art director and graphic designer Holiday met the group in Europe during the band’s first international tour. Holdaiy then joined the band’s creative team and has designed the merch and stage outfits of the Brockhampton members ever since. But Nick Holiday wants you to know he is not a stylist.

“I am not in charge of their individual style, and sometimes I get afraid of that word ‘stylist’ because these dudes are so creative and so good at their job,” Holiday clarified in a profile for Complex. “They are fucking awesome. They show me new stuff every day, too.”

Outside of Brockhampton, Nick Holiday has designed clothing for Video Store Apparel, co-founded by Abstract and Romeil Hemnani, created merchandise for bisexual singer Omar Apollo (who recently stared in a Tiny Desk performance) , Shia LaBeouf, and runs his own line titled Holiday.

Kevin Abstract, meanwhile, is continuing to make music. His last solo project, an EP titled Ghettobaby came out in 2019. He then released a new album with Brockhampton in 2021 titled Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine which included hits like “Count on Me,” which featured Lil Nas X in the music video, and “Buzzcut.” The group have also announced that their seventh and final album will come out sometime this year.