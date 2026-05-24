Korri Samaad Brings a Bit of Integrity to ‘Bad Boys’ Season 3

I knew Korri Samaad was going to be a star from the first episode. Yeah, he’s definitely one of the Bad Boys.

After nearly three years in hiatus, Zeus’ Bad Boys has returned for another season. Bad Boys is the network’s response to the Baddies series, instead featuring young men living in a mansion and getting into all sorts of drama. The new season has barely begun, but this iteration is already far more enjoyable than the previous one. I honestly can’t remember much from Bad Boys: Texas other than the many Raz B crash outs.

One of the reasons why this season, Bad Boys: Dominican Republic, is off to a strong start is undoubtedly due to the inclusion of Korri Samaad. He’s a model and a rapper with multiple tracks and features available to stream on Spotify. Glancing over his social media, he was actually quite booked and busy prior to making the jump into reality TV. And let me not forget to mention he’s an OnlyFans content creator.

I won’t lie, though. I was kind of on the fence at the beginning of episode one because I was nervous Korri was going to be a Pick Me Girl. He was quick to pop off on multiple occasions, leading to a battle on a sprinter that had me yelling, “You’re at the back with seats in front of you! Let those hoes come to you!” In hindsight, his plan of action was to establish some sort of heirarchy – or at least let the rest of the cast know he wouldn’t be taking any shit.

Korri Samaad has that classic reality TV personality that I adore. He’s brave, outspoken, funny and fully actualized as a human being. He takes viewers back to a better time in pop culture history, when there was a story behind all the yelling and screaming and not just moments of throwing fists. And his hairstyles and outfits have me rolling. One day he’s masculine, then he’s feminine, then he’s glam, then he’s goth. I know a thrift store hates to see him coming.

And… with episode three having dropped this Sunday, I was mostly zoned in on Bad Boys: Dominican Republic because Mr. Samaad was lounging around the pool in a speedo. Don’t threaten me with any color of speedo and not expect me to stare. I’m glad that he has an OnlyFans because now I’m wondering what’s going on under the swimwear. I’m wondering if he’ll touch on doing x-rated content on the show.

I wonder what other stories we’ll get from Korri Samaad in the coming months. Will he ever get his hand out of that damn sling? Will he and John the Don remain a dynamic duo? How will things go in the mansion when some of the OGs from last season stop by? Will Kori get used again on another Zeus Network show? Found out on the next episode of Dragon Ball Z — oh, um, I mean Bad Boys: Dominican Republic.

Bad Boys: Dominican Republic airs exclusively on Zeus Network every Sunday night.