Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ Brings Positive Vibes

Many people know John Krasinski from his role as Jim Halpert from NBC’s hit comedy, The Office, but he is also known as director of A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. The actor/ director took to YouTube last week to launch a show called Some Good News as a way to lift people’s spirits in this time of social isolation. On the first episode of SGN, Krasinski interviewed his former Office co-star, Steve Carell.

On Monday, Krasinski released a second episode of SGN and talked to a nine year-old girl named Aubrey. Aubrey’s mom tweeted Lin-Manuel Miranda that she and Aubrey were supposed to see Hamilton over the weekend as a birthday present for the girl. Unfortunately, they were not able to see the show due to the coronavirus, so they watched Mary Poppins Returns.

Krasinski surprised the girl by offering to fly Aubrey and her mom to New York to see Hamilton on Broadway when the social distancing recommendation is over, Krasinski was not done with the surprises. He brought out his wife, Emily Blunt, who played Mary Poppins in the aforementioned film, to greet the girl.

As a bonus surprise, Lin-Manuel Miranda joined the Zoom chat bringing many familiar faces from the original cast of Hamilton including Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, and Jonathan Groff to perform the musical’s opening number, “Alexander Hamilton.”

The performance over Zoom begins at 11:34 in the video but it is worth it to watch the whole video.

Meanwhile, Krasinski has requested anyone with good news to tweet it out to @somegoodnews with #somegoodnews in the tweet.

Alright, working on Episode 2! Who's got #SomeGoodNews about their very own local heroes? Send to us here @somegoodnews !! — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) April 2, 2020

What did you think of the surprise reunion of the original Hamilton cast? Is there some good news you would like to share or hear? Tweet it to the Some Good News account and let us know about it in the comments.

