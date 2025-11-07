Can Kristin Chenoweth Win Back Broadway — and the Gays?

When Kristin Chenoweth commented on the death of conservative figure Charlie Kirk back in September, it wasn’t the usual Broadway buzz.

Her Instagram reply —

“I’m. So. Upset. Didn’t always agree but appreciated some perspectives. What a heartbreak. His young family. I know where he is now. Heaven. But still 💔” — ignited a firestorm that few could have predicted.

To some, it read as compassion. To many, especially within the LGBTQ+ community that has long embraced Chenoweth as one of their own, it felt like a betrayal. Within hours, threads and think pieces dissected the post, asking how a vocal queer ally could publicly mourn the co-founder of Turning Point USA — a group known for its anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

Kristin Chenoweth Tearfully Responds

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed while attending an event at Utah Valley University. His death sparked headlines nationwide, and his accused killer, Tyler Robinson, 22, was charged with aggravated murder.

Still, the reaction to Chenoweth’s comment was swift. The Broadway favorite — a Tony winner, Emmy winner, and one of the most recognizable sopranos in show business — suddenly found herself trending for all the wrong reasons. “I saw what happened [to Kirk] online with my own eyes, and I had a human moment of reflection,” she told NY1. “It’s no secret that I’m an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.”

It was a reminder that even good intentions can land badly in the echo chamber of social media. In a later interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chenoweth admitted the fallout “almost broke her.” She added, “You probably know my heart, so you probably know.”

A Return to the Spotlight

Now, at 57, Chenoweth is stepping back into familiar territory: the stage. She’ll headline The Queen of Versailles, a new Stephen Schwartz musical adaptation of the 2012 documentary about Florida socialite Jackie Siegel — the self-proclaimed “Mrs. Florida” who set out to build America’s largest private home.

For Broadway fans, it’s a full-circle moment: Schwartz is the composer behind Wicked, the show that made Chenoweth a household name. Performances are set for November 4 to 9, with an official opening on Sunday.

Can Kristin Chenoweth Rebuild Her Connection?

Online reactions remain divided. Some users are still voicing disappointment — “Would be ok not seeing Kristin Chenoweth in Wicked press again,” one wrote — while others are thrilled for her comeback. “A new Stephen Schwartz musical starring Kristin Chenoweth… YES PLEASE!” another posted.

Whether audiences are ready to welcome her back remains to be seen. But if Broadway loves anything more than a show-stopping number, it’s a redemption arc. And Chenoweth, with her unmistakable voice and equally human flaws, seems ready to sing her way through one.

