Kyle Rittenhouse Thinks Fluoride Is Turning You Gay—Sure, Kyle.

Well, here we go again. Kyle Rittenhouse, the controversial gun rights activist who’s never met a hot take he didn’t like, has blessed us with a new theory: fluoride in drinking water is turning people gay. Yes, really. In a post that could only have come from the deep end of a conspiracy rabbit hole, Rittenhouse urged his followers to “drink clean water” because apparently, fluoride is the culprit behind gayness—according to his very particular worldview. Spoiler: It’s nonsense.

Fluoride and Gayness: The Facts vs. Rittenhouse’s Fantasy

Rittenhouse’s claim taps into a long-standing, thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory that fluoride in drinking water is linked to sexual orientation. But here’s the kicker: there’s absolutely no scientific evidence to support this. Zero. Zilch. Nada.

For context, fluoride is added to public water systems at 0.7 milligrams per liter to help prevent tooth decay. And while it’s been part of public health protocols for decades, it doesn’t—repeat—doesn’t have anything to do with who you sleep with. Experts, including the CDC, have consistently debunked the idea that fluoride affects sexual orientation. But for Rittenhouse, well, a little thing like science clearly isn’t going to rain on his parade.

Of course, experts wasted no time shooting down the claim, with one community note attached to his post saying, “Hey, this is misinformation.” The response? A massive online eye-roll.

Social Media Savages Rittenhouse: ‘Is This What You’re Doing Now?’

Unsurprisingly, the internet had a field day with this one. Social media exploded with quick-witted responses, serving up the perfect balance of humor and reality-checks.

Another roast hit hard: “You look like you repel fluoride so how would you know? Dumb murderer.” To be fair, it’s hard to disagree when the logic behind the claim is so… unhinged.

But it wasn’t just the science that was getting flayed—it was Rittenhouse’s obsession with queer topics. Let’s be real—if anyone needed a crash course in subtlety and boundaries, it’s Rittenhouse.

Well, if he insists on making everything about his questionable ideas on sexuality, maybe he should drink more water. It might do his logic some good.

Let’s Talk About the Real Fluoride Side Effects—And It’s Not Gayness

Now, if you’re worried about that fluoride in your tap water—relax. Here’s the deal: fluoride at the levels used in public water supplies is totally safe. The worst-case scenario? A condition called dental fluorosis, which is a cosmetic issue that causes faint white marks on your teeth. And even then, it’s harmless. No one’s turning into a luscious homo from a sip of H2O.

Health authorities, from the CDC to the World Health Organization, have made it clear that fluoride is safe, and any attempt to link it to sexual orientation is pure nonsense. Yet, for some reason, the conspiracy theorists still come crawling back to this same unfounded argument every time there’s a political flashpoint.

Why Is He Doing This?

So why is Rittenhouse spouting off these bizarre theories? Well, some critics argue that it’s not really about fluoride at all. It’s just another attempt to spread conservative ideas about sexuality in a world that’s slowly but surely moving toward acceptance of LGBTQ+ identities. In other words, it’s less about clean water and more about pushing the political button marked “Let’s Scare the Gays.”

One commenter even summed up the vibe with: “You are symbolic of young Republicans!” And honestly? Same. But while Rittenhouse may be angling for a bit of political attention, all he’s really getting is a whole lot of ridicule—and rightfully so.

Misinformation: The Real Threat

The real issue here isn’t the fluoride—it’s the spread of misinformation. Thanks to social media, wild claims like this can go viral in the blink of an eye. And once they do, they tend to snowball. That’s why it’s so important to stick to verified, trusted sources when it comes to information, especially in the realm of public health.

Rittenhouse’s bizarre theory about water and gayness is just one example of how quickly false narratives can spread. But here’s the thing: no matter how loud he shouts it, fluoride is not turning anyone gay. But it might just help your teeth stay healthy, and that’s something even Rittenhouse can’t take away from us.

To Sum Up: Drink Your Water, Stay Fabulous

To wrap it up: Rittenhouse’s fluoride fiasco is nothing more than a ridiculous diversion from his usual antics. The reality? Drinking water won’t turn you gay, but if you’re lucky, it might just give you a smile that’s bright enough to match your fabulousness. As for Kyle, he might want to stick to drinking whatever helps him stay relevant—and maybe keep the conspiracy theories to a minimum.

Source: INKL