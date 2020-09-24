Kylie Minogue Drops Second Single From Upcoming Album ‘Disco’

After releasing ‘Say Something,’ the debut single from her forthcoming album, Disco, which is scheduled for release on November 6, Kylie Minogue is back with her newest single on Thursday, and it is literally ‘Magic.’ Along with the single’s release, Minogue dropped the video for ‘Magic’ on the same day.

Directed by Sophie Muller, who also directed the music video for ‘Say Something,’ the video for ‘Magic’ was filmed at London’s fabric nightclub. The music video for ‘Magic’ is “an homage to British club culture, giving Kylie fans a moment of escapism to celebrate on a fantasy dancefloor.”

The music video for ‘Magic’ can be viewed below.

