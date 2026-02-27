La Casa De Los Famosos Competitor’s Bulge Goes Viral on Twitter/X

I’m going to need another television subscription because the latest season of La Casa De Los Famosos has some pretty large surprises.

If you’re still using Twitter – which I know is a hot topic in itself – then there’s no way you didn’t see that one of the show’s participants, Stefano Piccioni, went viral this week for all the right reasons. Or, more accurately, his bulge in nothing but a pair of grey briefs took social media by storm.

Let’s just take a look, shall we?

Stefano’s whole body is enviable, no doubt, but I can see why Twitter was quick to go crazy for his crotch.

La Casa De Los Famosos – or The House of the Famous/Celebrities – is basically the Mexican version of Celebrity Big Brother. You know the format, D-List celebrities live together for a period of time, isolated in a mansion while competing, surviving and eliminating each other until one person walks away with the cash prize.

Stefano Piccioni, who’s currently competing in season six of La Casa De Los Famosos, is listed online solely as “fitness guy.” Doing a bit more digging on my part, it appears that he’s a trophy winning amateur body builder. A model and social media influencer, the 32-year-old also co-starred in Tunel Do Amor in 2022, which is more-so related to Ex on the Beach.

La Casa De Los Famosos is just into week two of the competition, and I’m sorry to report that Stefano is up for elimination this week. Hopefully the producers throw in a physical immunity challenge this week so that he can win and remove himself from the chopping block. I mean, who knows what other sexy moments we’d miss out on if he went home this early.

La Casa De Los Famosos currently airs on NBC Universal and Telemundo.

Are you watching La Casa De Los Famosos?

Again, I have to seriously consider a subscription to Telemundo if this hunk is going to be walking across the live feeds in his underwear every day. Plus, I really a slut for reality TV. All you eagle-eyed Instinct readers better keep a look out for Stefano when the show is over, as Instagram shows that he splits his time between Brazil and Miami, Florida.

Should we start a #SaveStefano trend? Because I’ll do it… And before you say anything, yes, I’m thirsty.