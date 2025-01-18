Lady Camden Talks Documentary Film ‘Lady Like,’ Drag Journey, & More

In Lady Like, director Luke Willis brings the rags-to-riches story of drag royalty Lady Camden to life in a deeply intimate and riveting documentary.

The film chronicles the extraordinary transformation of Rex Wheeler—a bullied boy from Camden Town, England, who first dreamt of becoming a ballet dancer—into the dazzling drag persona who captivated audiences on Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. However, as fame brings new challenges, Camden must confront the shadows of a troubled childhood in London and explore the pain that led her to seek solace in the performing arts.

Narrated by fellow drag icon Nina West, Lady Like offers a front-row seat to Camden’s path of self-discovery, as she embraces vulnerability, finds her chosen family, and proves the healing power of art.

After garnering global acclaim and earning several accolades at prestigious festivals, Lady Like is now available on VOD. Instinct recently caught up with Camden to talk more about it, as well as her Drag Race experience and visions for the future.

Check out the full video interview below.

Lady Camden…

Follow Lady Camden: Instagram