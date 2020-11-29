Gay Mind is Blown: Lady Gaga & Brad Pitt Costar in Upcoming Thriller

Lady Gaga is ready to flex her acting chops again and she’ll be in good (and handsome company) while doing so.

Collider reported earlier this month that the “Born This Way” singer has signed on to star in Sony’s upcoming action thriller Bullet Train.

Some of her castmates include swoonworthy men like Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and arguably one of the biggest studs to ever hit the entertainment industry… Brad Pitt.

Per Collider: “Zak Olkewicz wrote the script, which is based on Kotaro Isaka‘s Japanese novel Maria Beetle. The contained story follows a group of assassins with conflicting motives aboard a fast-moving train in Tokyo. It’s unclear whether Lady Gaga will play one of the assassins, as her role is being kept under wraps, but a source describes it as a smaller supporting role rather than a lead.”

The 34-year-old created waves in the music industry for a decade before switching gears and dominating the acting world in 2018. She played the lead role of Ali in A Star is Born alongside hunky Bradley Cooper. It was a massive success, making over $200M at the box office internationally while its soundtrack topped the Billboard 200 charts.

The movie highlighted a ton of LGBTQ talent throughout, notably RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Willam and Shangela.

“Well I will tell you that would have to be in London for the Star is Born premiere there,” Shangela told Instinct Magazine exclusively when asked about her favorite moment of 2018. “I’ve always dreamed of being an actor and now to be in a film with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper… and you know my mom got to join me at the premiere. That was her first time seeing me on the big screen in a film like this, so it was unforgettable.”

Gaga earned a ton of praise for her performance from fans and critics alike. She scored her 2nd and 3rd Oscar nomination as a result in 2019, one for Best Actress and the other for Best Original Song (“Shallow”). The pop icon ended up victorious for the latter where she scooped up her honor alongside the track’s co-writer Mark Ronson.