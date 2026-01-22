‘Laid Bare’ Is the Gay Murder Mystery Giving Full Frontal and Orgies

Laid Bare is the kind of show you put on thinking you’ll just sample one episode—and then suddenly you’re 20 minutes deep into orgies, body confidence, and a healthy dose of hmmm. Oh honey, this is your new guilty pleasure. Set in a gay, clothing-optional resort, Laid Bare is like Clue meets RuPaul’s Drag Race, but with 11 full frontals, more butts than you can shake a cocktail at, and a plot that will have you on the edge of your seat. (But mostly the edge of your lounger.)

A Dead Businessman and a Whole Lot of Nudes

When wealthy businessman Nikos Lambrakis (played by Kevin Scott Allen) dies just before his 60th birthday, it’s not just the estate that’s up for grabs. The man’s clothing-optional resort in Palm Springs becomes the setting for a real game of who-will-inherit-what. The twist? The inheritance will be divided among the guests who were at his last wild birthday bash—a party that included an orgy so hot it could give the desert heat a run for its money. (Did someone say “full frontal”?)

Alistair (Ethan Daniel Corbett) and Aaron (Robert Rice), Nikos’s sons, join seven other invited guests—all of whom have secrets to hide (and let’s be real, bodies to flaunt)—for a weekend of sun, scandal, and, you guessed it, full-frontal nudity. Every look, every exchange of flirtatious glances, is dripping with desire—if not sweat.

But don’t be fooled by the bare bodies. Laid Bare is more than just eye candy. It’s a no-holds-barred exploration of self-doubt, body insecurity, and trans representation. Because why shouldn’t a show about nudity also be about acceptance?

Laid Bare: The Art of Naked Acting

What’s it like filming a show like this, you ask? Let’s ask Ethan Daniel Corbett, who was new to the whole “nude resort” thing. “We all got comfortable with each other pretty much instantly,” Corbett said. Sure, sweetie. It’s easy to get comfortable when you’re surrounded by hot bodies, free-flowing cocktails, and a pool where the only thing that’s hidden is the murder mystery.

For Corbett, this was a chance to get out of his comfort zone and into something a little naughtier—and he fully committed. “I wanted to throw myself into it,” he said. “So I was ready to fully commit and do it with a full ass instead of half-assing anything.” If you didn’t get the memo, this is not a show for those who are afraid to bare it all—body, mind, and maybe even a little bit of soul.

But the Cast? Oof.

The Laid Bare cast is an all-you-can-watch buffet of hotness, from Jason Caceres (Olympic athlete Cassidy Raines) to Zack Rocklin-Waltch (socialite Barron Hemmings) to Jaymes Hayden Rodriguez (publicist Bryan Byrne)—seriously, are you even looking at the plot? Marval Rex (fashion model Montana Briggs) and Michael Deni (animal rights activist Liam McKay) are also in the mix, and let’s just say, they make even the most jaded of us stop scrolling. Then there’s Nicolas Zuluaga (adult film star Jesse Steele) and Ephraim López (Steele’s partner, former professor Eric Barnard)—if these two don’t get you hot under the collar, I’m not sure what will.

But it’s not all just muscle and eye candy—Laid Bare is also making strides with trans representation, which is something we can all get behind. Representation is sexy, darling.

A Resort Like No Other

Set in the stunning Desert Paradise Resort, this show gives a real taste of what it’s like to spend time at a gay-managed resort where the only dress code is, well, no dress code at all. Picture it: a communal pool, a sun-drenched sundeck with misting systems, and loungers that will have you rethinking your own “fancy” vacation spots. It’s everything we ever wanted—minus the commitment. If you’re not already packing your bags for Palm Springs, you’re doing it wrong.

Naked Truths & Thirsty Plots

Sure, Laid Bare delivers on the nudity, but it’s not just about what’s on the outside. The show digs into the real human experience beneath the bare skin. It’s about shedding your clothes—and maybe some insecurities—while solving a murder and living your best (nude) life. Oh, and did I mention the murder mystery part? Between the orgies and the drama, you might actually forget about the crime for a hot second—but then again, the real crime might be the way these bodies just don’t quit.

So grab your sunscreen (and your towel), because Laid Bare is serving up everything you want—and a whole lot more than you expected. Prepare to be thirsty, because this is one mystery that’ll have you hot under the collar in more ways than one.

Source: Attitude