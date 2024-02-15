Laith Ashley Returns As a Pit Crew in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 16

Laith Ashley made a comeback as a pit crew in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 16, and his fans are more than happy to see him on the TV screen!

Advertisement

Is Laith Ashley one of the pit crews!? 🥵#DragRace pic.twitter.com/sulqfiFq9X — GODDAMN (Meow’s Version) (@thisismefloping) February 3, 2024

Advertisement

People have recognized the 34-year-old trans model and actor after his appearances in Episodes 2 and 4. More recently, he confirmed his return in the reality show via an Instagram Story, writing:

“LOL at everyone being unsure if I am [in the] Pit Crew this season. But yes, that’s me next to the one and only @brunocalcantara [Bruno Alcantara].”

Ashley posted his confirmation along with some stills from his appearances in the series, as well as a mirror selfie with fellow pit crew member Alcantara. Meanwhile, the model made ‘Drag Race’ history for being the first trans pit crew member in 2018’s Season 10.

Advertisement

Moreover, he is also known as Taylor Swift’s hunky love interest in the music video of “Lavender Haze”. On an Instagram post, Ashley shared his sentiments about working with the singer-songwriter, expressing:

“Thank you @taylorswift for allowing me to play a small part in your story. You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget. It was truly magical […] Thank you for being an ally and for continuously using your platform for good. Representation matters.

AND LOVE WILL ALWAYS WIN!”

Related: Get to Know Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Love Interest Laith Ashley

Advertisement

Sources: advocate.com