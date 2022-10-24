Get to Know Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Love Interest Laith Ashley

Taylor Swift’s fans are loving her newly released album titled ‘Midnights,’ and they are loving it even more because of the fact that her love interest in one of the music videos is the sexy transgender model Laith Ashley De La Cruz.

taylors love interest in one of the videos is transgender actor/model Laith Ashley and im crying pic.twitter.com/a8jyQG9o5o — hayden (sexy baby) (@tayslondonboy) October 21, 2022

if Laith Ashley, activist and openly trans model, plays taylor's love interest i will die FINALLY A WIN FOR SEXY PEOPLE!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/XJgEAAr2mA — 🌸 sydney 🌸 (@squid7000) October 21, 2022

And since we’re already on the topic of this 33-year-old hottie, let’s get to know him a bit more with some facts that your probably didn’t know about him.

Laith Ashley was born on July 6, 1989 in Harlem, New York, and he studied Psychology at Fairfield University in Connecticut. He is of Dominican descent, and aside from modeling, he is also an actor, singer-songwriter, dancer, and activist.

In a past interview with Vogue, he talked about realizing and growing up as a transgender sharing,

“I didn’t know what transgender was until I was 19 years old. However, at 4 or 5 years old I just knew there was something different about me.”

“Growing up trans in the US was not that difficult, especially for me because I was able to express myself with no objections from my family and those close to me,” the model continued.

Laith Ashley further shared about the most difficult part of his journey stating,

“The hardest part of my journey was coming to terms with who I am and my own personal religious beliefs. Growing up Christian, I was taught that homosexuality and anything within that subset was sinful so I internalized who I was. However I have now found peace in both.”

Moreover, he was the first transgender man to be featured in a Diesel campaign in 2017. The model described himself as “sensitive, strong and sexy (sometimes).” When asked about his beauty secret, Laith Ashley answered:

“I drink a lot of water and moisturize, moisturize, moisturize!”

The actor and model is also into a lot of sports, which explains his fit physique.

“Basketball was my first love, and still is,” he expressed.

Laith Ashley also revealed the secret behind his toned muscles sharing,

“A lot of people are under the misconception that it’s all testosterone but if that were the case, then everyone who used it would be fit. But the truth is, I have been an athlete all my life, I believe that’s what gave me the foundation to the physique that I have today. I was a boxer at a very young age and my father pushed me in all sports that I had participated in. Currently, I exercise 4-5 times a week, cardio 3-4 times a week and weight lift daily. I often work a different muscle a day.”

He likes to watch films, “mostly comedies or romantic comedies,” in his spare time. The model thinks that “confidence” and “being down-to-earth” is what makes a man or woman sexy to him, then he added, “and of course a pretty face and fit body doesn’t hurt either.”

When asked which supermodels he looked up to, Laith Ashley responded:

“Francisco Lachowski and Rob Evans. I also looked up to Omahyra Mota and Azmarie Livingston.”

