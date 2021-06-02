Lance Bass and Husband Michael Turchin Are Going to Be Daddies

It has been a long journey for Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, in their pursuit to have a child. In September 2020, Bass revealed on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast, Inside of You, that he and Turchin had been trying for three years at that point through in-vitro fertilization.

On Tuesday, June 1, Bass teased that on his TikTok account the news of that he and Turchin were going to be parents.

Not long after posting the teaser, People Magazine revealed the news that Bass and Turchin were going to the fathers of twins, a boy and a girl. Bass explained to People he and his husband’s vision for their family:

We had been talking about having a family since we met. We’ve been together for 10 years. We always knew that if we were going to start the family, we wanted to go for twins just because Michael’s a twin — he’s a boy/girl twin. And he just loved that experience. I always wanted to have a twin, but we’re like, “Well, that’s so perfect because now we can do one of mine, one of yours.” It was a no-brainer!

Bass also told the magazine when the twins were due:

In early November, but I need them to get here before Halloween, because I need them to be Halloween babies. They have no choice but to love Halloween because I’m obsessed and they’re going to be obsessed.

Bass divulged the idea for the TikTok teaser video came when he found out the twins could possibly be born close to Halloween. The couple enlisted the help of their friend, horror director Colton Tran.

When asked what he and Bass were looking forward to the most with their babies, Turchin responded:

Just the fact that they’ll, I mean hopefully, like each other. I like my sister, we were best friends and that was the cool part growing up — I always had a best friend with me all the time. I was never bored. That connection is super rare to have with a sibling when you’re that close. It’s just a really special relationship and I’m excited to see that play out with our kids.

Let us know what you think in the comments or on social media accounts.

Sources: Lance Bass Official TikTok Account, People Magazine Official Instagram Account, People Magazine, People Magazine Official YouTube Channel, Michael Turchin Official Instagram Account