Lance Bass Gets Candid About Sexuality Struggles

Imagine selling out stadiums around the world while singing songs about relationships with women, only to go home and fantasize about being with men? As history has demonstrated again and again, this is the story of Lance Bass – who felt compelled to stay in the closet while absolutely dominating the pop music scene as part of NSYNC.

What’s sad about this story is the fact that Lance Bass, now age 45, felt as if he wasn’t completely perfect just the way he is, and that young people in 2024 still have similar struggles that echo the pop star’s journey in the 2000s. But as you’ll see if you continue on in this article, this story does have a happy ending.

Bass joined California Governor Gavin Newsom, Super Bowl Champion Marshawn Lynch and agent Doug Hendrickson on their podcast, Politickin’, in an episode that debuted on December 3. The Politickin’ podcast is available on all your favorite apps. During the interview, Bass dove into his past to dish on what it was like growing up in the closet.

Transcribed by People, the gay icon is quoted as saying: “I knew I was gay since I was 5 years old. But also knew at a young age that [being gay] was something I was going to have to hide my whole entire life because it was dangerous. Especially growing up in a state like Mississippi where there’s not one gay person, not one out person at all, because it again was dangerous.

As a very religious person growing up, I wanted to do everything I could not to go burn in hell. I would cry every night. I would pray, ‘Please wake up not being gay. Please wake up being attracted to girls.’ Which is a sad thing to put on a little kid.”

Lance Bass’ struggle also emphasizes a trend in Hollywood that was recently examined by Netflix star Cooper Koch. The ‘Monsters’ star recently told the press that a previous acting coach had cautioned him to stay in the closet as it would “ruin his career.” Read the whole story here.

Bass told Politikin’: “It was a crazy scary situation because all the examples I’ve ever had of anyone coming out, especially in entertainment, was that it’s a career killer. The career definitely changed, and they were right about that. Like, it was definitely a career killer.”

Read the full transcription of the segment here.

So, how does the Lance Bass story end?

Although he’s not an A-list superstar, Lance Bass is a solid C-list entertainer (and I don’t mean that with any ounce of shade). His days of selling out stadiums with NSYNC are over, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t conquered every other avenue in the industry. He’s performed in television, film and musical theater. He’s worked in reality television, produced his own content and is a very frequent radio/podcast host.

This hottie is even an author, philanthropist and very occasional singer to boot. Plus, he’s found his soulmate in husband Michael Turchin – who wed in 2014 – and is busy parenting twins born in 2021.

Now, in my opinion, Lance Bass has gotten better with time. I’d be remiss if I didn’t say that I have a little crush on him the older he gets. Despite his good looks, his family, his many accolades and accomplishments, his contributions to pop music and everything in between, I can see how ghosts from the past can re-emerge to cause havoc in his mind.

If anything, I think his most recent interview on Politikin makes him more relatable… and keeps his status as an honest, open gay icon in check.

