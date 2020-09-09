Lance Bass Teases A ‘Little Somethin Somethin’ With Nick Carter – ‘Coming Soon’

Could the unthinkable be actually happening with two of the most legendary boy bands colliding in the not so distant future?

NSYNC’s Lance Bass definitely made fans think something was up when he posted a cryptic message next to a photo of him with Backstreet Boys’ cutie Nick Carter on Tuesday, September 8.

“Workin on a little somethin’ somethin,” he wrote along with the hashtags #FrostedTips and #ComingSoon. He also made sure to tag his podcast The Daily Popcast, so it could just be Lance interviewing Nick, but people had other things in mind.

“Does it involve a reunion tour with BSB?,” one hypothesized in the comments section. “The millennial in me is screaming,” another joked.

It would be interesting if something like this did come to life given how both boy bands are still immensely popular all this time later. What would arch eyebrows even more is if this did happen and Justin Timberlake decided to join in on the fun.

BSB has been touring off and on ever since they blew up in the mid 90’s. NSYNC can’t really say the same as Justin ditched them for a very successful solo career and never reunited with Lance and the others (JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone) for anything more than them getting their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Lance’s former boyfriend Cedric Martinez also dropped claims earlier this year about his alleged feelings towards Justin. “I don’t know what the situation is now, but I think at the time he felt a bit burned and disappointed that the friendship had kind of fizzled out or something, you know?,” he said. “So I think that Lance felt, you know, Justin had a big head and he thought it was a star. And so there was a hint of bitterness. But hey, I mean, I would have been maybe feeling the same…I think there was a bit of animosity there.”

AJ McLean, meanwhile, has been making waves lately for his own reasons as the tatted hunk is part of the upcoming Dancing with the Stars cast. Should be interesting to see what plays out with Lance, Nick and possibly their iconic bandmates.