‘Titanic‘ star Leonardo DiCaprio threw a star-studded birthday bash to commemorate his 50th birthday with the best of Hollywood. Happy birthday, Leo!

On November 9, Leonardo’s guests flowed into his Los Angeles home, with a sparkling guest list that included Paris Hilton, best friend Tobey Maguire, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Brad Pitt (who arrived with girlfriend Ines de Ramon), Benicio Del Toro, Edward Norton, Emile Hirsch, Jamie Foxx, Chris Rock, Anderson.Paak, Tyga, Robin Thicke, Steven Spielberg, Cara Delevingne, Dr. Dre, and Stevie Wonder, who sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to the birthday boy.

TMZ captured a video of the man of the hour getting a little emotional over the synchronized singing led by the ‘Isn’t She Lovely‘ singer. Thankfully, his girlfriend Vittoria was there to give him a sweet peck on the cheek to top off the moment.

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrating his 50th birthday earlier with family and friends in Los Angeles (November 9, 2024). pic.twitter.com/BTJ8Z0Qjuu — Leonardo DiCaprio Fan (@dicapriofans) November 10, 2024

That same weekend, Leonardo had a cozy pre-birthday hangout with his girlfriend, bestie Toby, and a few friends like Joel Edgerton and Evan Ross. Of course, there’s that ongoing meme about Leonardo’s dating rule—nobody over 25. But, plot twist: Vittoria is 26! Maybe one year older is just enough of a buffer for Leo to bend his own rule? Guess even the dating guidelines need a little birthday flexibility!

Bae Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti, Leo’s mum & her partner arriving at Casa Cipriani Milano (the hotel they are staying at) in Milan, Italy.#LeonardoDiCaprio pic.twitter.com/7iCd3oZkyu — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) September 21, 2024

Leo is set to star in a crime drama thriller directed by Paul Thomas Anderson called ‘Battle of Baktan Cross‘ with Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Alaina Haim, and Benicio del Toro with the movie slated to premiere some time in 2025. The environmentalist is also rumored to star in another Martin Scorsese film, this will be their eight collaboration should this new project come into fruition; Leo will be playing Frank Sinatra opposite Jennifer Lawrence who is rumored to play Ava Gardner. Scorsese and DiCaprio have collaborated on many blockbuster films since 2002 with Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wold of Wall Street, The Audition, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Here’s Martin sharing why he loves to work with Leo so much:

Fans all over the internet are celebrating Leo’s big 5-0 with throwback pics from the actor’s greatest works. Here’s a collage from a fan who looked a little bit too far into the future with that photo of Jack Nicholson.

