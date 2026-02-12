Where Will Your LGBTQ Faves Appear Next? Your 2026 Screen Guide

If you’re always on the lookout for films and series starring actors beloved by the LGBTQ+ community, 2026 is shaping up to be your year. From suspenseful Netflix thrillers to romantic royal sagas, our favorite stars are stepping into roles that will keep us entertained, swooning, and occasionally gasping.

Whether it’s a professor unraveling under desire, a twin searching a dark city for a missing sibling, or first sons and princes causing chaos and laughter, there’s something for every fan in the upcoming releases.

Leo Woodall Heats Up Vladimir

Netflix’s limited series Vladimir, premiering March 5, pairs Leo Woodall with Oscar-winner Rachel Weisz in an eight-episode adaptation of Julia May Jonas’s novel. The story follows a professor whose orderly life starts to crumble when she becomes obsessed with a charismatic and dangerously alluring new colleague.

“Seduction and obsession collide in Vladimir,” teases the official synopsis. “A provocative limited series brimming with forbidden desires, razor-sharp wit, and charismatic, unpredictable characters.” Fans of tension-filled drama and sizzling chemistry are sure to be hooked as boundaries blur and secrets simmer.

Connor Storrie Stars in Thrilling April X

For viewers craving suspense, Connor Storrie takes center stage in April X, a high-octane thriller set in a near-future post-Soviet city. Storrie plays Bax, who searches desperately for his missing twin, April (Lilly Krug), descending into darkness and madness along the way.

The film promises edge-of-your-seat tension, with Storrie navigating a character driven by obsession, loyalty, and a relentless need for answers. Fans who love dark, intense stories about family and survival will want this one on their watchlist. No release date has been made as of now, but expect to hear about it in the summer according to producers.

Nicholas Galitzine & Taylor Zakhar Perez Return for Royal Romance

Finally, fans of Red, White & Royal Blue can rejoice: Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are back in the sequel Red, White & Royal Wedding, and the possibility of a trilogy is already teasing audiences.

A recent behind-the-scenes clip showed Galitzine and Perez laughing between takes, interacting with fans, and giving us a taste of the chemistry, charm, and playful chaos we loved in the first movie. Taylor Zakhar Perez even hinted at a trilogy during a 2024 Emmys interview, leaving fans dreaming of three films full of romance, humor, and heart.

The sequel promises exactly what fans want: swoon-worthy moments, emotional vulnerability, and the delightful chaos of these beloved characters.

Which Screen Will You Be Watching?

From Netflix dramas to suspenseful thrillers and royal rom-coms, 2026 is full of releases featuring stars adored by the LGBTQ+ community. Leo Woodall, Connor Storrie, Nicholas Galitzine, and Taylor Zakhar Perez are taking on projects that show off their range, charm, and charisma, giving LGBTQ fans plenty to look forward to.

These films and series aren’t just entertaining—they’re built around characters and stories that reflect tension, love, and ambition in ways that resonate with LGBTQ audiences and celebrate diverse perspectives. Whether you’re drawn to drama, romance, or high-stakes thrillers, there’s something here for every LGBTQ fan.

So mark your calendars, prep your streaming accounts, and get ready. From professors to princes, from missing twins to royal weddings, 2026 is set to deliver performances and stories that will keep everyone talking—and swooning—for months to come.