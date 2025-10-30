Discover LGBTQ-Friendly Ithaca + The Hotel Ithaca in the Finger Lakes

Nestled in the heart of New York’s stunning Finger Lakes region, Ithaca has officially earned The Number 1 Spot on CNN Travel’s 2025 Best Towns to Visit (see video at the end of this post) — and after a recent visit, it’s easy to see why. With its mix of natural beauty, open-minded community, and a vibrant downtown scene, Ithaca makes for a welcoming and inspiring LGBTQ+ escape.

Why Ithaca? Well, it was there and it was convenient for us as we were driving from Maine to Louisville and we wanted to go exploring. I had some former students go to Ithaca for college, Cornell and Ithaca College, so I had known about it for many years. Some place new to go! And before you go, do what we did, have a peek at visitithaca.com and their LGBTQ section for information, events, and happenings.

Ithaca LGBTQ History Walking Tour

Bars and public spaces in Ithaca, NY have been sites of LGBTQ resistance and resilience for decades. But many of the people and places that make up our history’s shared past have been forgotten, erased, overlooked, or ignored. Students of Ithaca College, along with Luca Maurer, director, The Center for LGBT Education, Outreach & Services created an LGBTQ Local History Walking Tour throughout the city of Ithaca with 32 stops over 7 miles. The tour is available as a self-guided experience through the free app Pocket Sights, with options for users to customize their experience. We hit a couple of the stops and will save this resource for our next visit.

Ithaca Lodging

Our stay began at The Hotel Ithaca, an elegant, recently renovated property located steps from the Ithaca Commons. My room came with an unexpected space — a cozy private balcony that transformed the space into my own personal retreat. It quickly became my favorite spot to sip some locally produced adult beverages and take in the small-town bustle below. You can see more of the hotel with its Hotel Ithaca: Virtual Tour. What is not in the video tour is the hotel’s staff. Bravo to them all, especially Jess at the front desk, she was exceptional — friendly, professional, and genuinely proud of their city. It’s the kind of service that feels effortless but makes all the difference. Jess, thank you!

The beautiful, renovated Hotel Ithaca is located in the heart of downtown Ithaca and is less than 1 mile from both Cornell University and Ithaca College. We offer deluxe rooms and suites, an indoor heated pool, and a large state-of-the-art fitness center. Ithaca is located in the picturesque Finger Lakes and is home to a multitude of wineries, the Cayuga Wine Trail, rambling gorges, hiking trails and pristine waterfalls which include the well-known Taughannock Falls, a local wonder! The Hotel Ithaca is located adjacent to the Ithaca Commons and steps to an array of eclectic shopping and dining from around the world.

And Ps I love you Hotel Ithaca robe. I’ve been all over the world working for Instinct since 2014. I’ve brought home 4 robes in my life from hotels, The Hotel Ithaca robe is one of them, just saying.

The hotel’s Ithaca Social Pub & Grill was another highlight. Breakfasts here were hearty and relaxed, while dinner was polished but unpretentious — local ingredients, great presentation, and a team that clearly loves what they do. We actually talked to one of the servers/bartenders there and talked about the queer community. She was married to a female traveling nurse, we talked about her homeland of Jamaica, long distance relationships, traveling, living in Ithaca. Honestly, dinner with great chat, I could not have asked for more.

Falling for Ithaca

Beyond the hotel and beyond downtown, Ithaca reveals itself as a natural wonderland. My favorite stop was Taughannock Falls State Park, where the Gorge Trail hike leads to one of the tallest waterfalls east of the Rockies. The sound of the rushing water, framed by cliffs and autumn foliage, was nothing short of breathtaking. I am not a spring chicken or a very fit man, and this walk was spot on perfect. Anyone could do this simple walk along the middle trail of three and get to enjoy nature’s majesty.

The Taughannock Falls were spectacular and I would do them again. There were many falls in the area and next trip, I’ll go back and look for more, namely, well the Ithaca Falls, and others.

Wine, Cider, Beer – Ithaca Does’t Discriminate

After the hike, a little indulgence was in order. I drove a little distance north and stopped at Buttonwood Grove Winery, a charming vineyard overlooking Cayuga Lake. The views were as intoxicating as the wine. Honestly, I went and sat on the deck overlooking the scenery, landscaping, the lake, and forgot I was there to taste wine. Buttonwood’s vintages have won major accolades, including the 2017 Governor’s Cup and Best Wine in New York State in 2016 for its Riesling. I left with a bottle of Blackberry Briar wine that I’m still savoring back home — proof that some souvenirs are best enjoyed slowly.

Cider lovers will want to make a beeline for the Finger Lakes Cider House, where I enjoyed a fantastic tasting of ciders paired with a soup-salad-sandwich combo bursting with flavor from their tiny side board kitchen. Ithaca’s food and drink scene shines brightest when it’s local, creative, and a bit unexpected — and this spot is all three.

Back downtown, Revelry Yards Brewing Company served up great beer and a lively crowd. I also checked out Liquid State Brewing — where rainbow-hued Pride merch made it clear that this brewery is proud to celebrate inclusion year-round — and Personal Best Brewing, a funky warehouse-style space with inventive brews and good vibes.

If I had to rank the three, Liquid first, Personal second, and Revelry third, with many more in and around town to try out. I was only there for two nights and a day and a half so that’s all my liver would want me to try – 3 breweries, 1 winery, 1 cider house. As mentioned, those breweries were back in town with Liquid State and Personal Best just west of The Commons and Revelry at the east end of The Commons.

Thirsty in Other Ways

We didn’t have time to seek out the gay bars in the area and I do not think there really was one around. But if you wanted to meet someone, just fire up the apps as they were pretty busy with college boys and then some. We enjoyed our time in the Finger Lakes Region, yes we did.

The Commons

If you explore between West Seneca St and West Green Street and then between South Cayuga Street and South Aurora Street, you’ll find some great exploring spots to stick your nose into. West State Street becomes East State Street and a pedestrian mall when it crosses S Cayuga Street.

I may have walked that area about 3 times within the 2 nights and one day I was there. Day and night, it’s a great spot to people watch, eat, shop, sit, people watch some more, drink, or just walk around. It was cute, during one of my walks, I saw these two men that were on the “dating apps” and they were sitting in The Commons on a bench and they were chatting before and after I had dinner and drinks. Maybe Ithaca is for Lovers?

Love Thy Rainbow

For a dose of local charm, I stopped into Sunny Days of Ithaca, a bright and cheerful shop owned by Deirdre and her husband. Their warm hospitality and stories about Ithaca’s history and queer-friendly community reminded me why this city consistently ranks among the most welcoming towns in America.

Deirdre, besides her overflowing charm, was very educational, she stated that I needed to see two things, One, the historic marker in The Commons across the way sharing the history of Firebrand Books.

In the Fall of 2022], the Common Council unanimously voted to approve a designation from the Historic Preservation Committee to honor Firebrand Books, a publishing company that has received nationwide recognition for publishing feminist and lesbian literature. From 1984 to 2000, Firebrand Books was located in the former Home Dairy building on the Commons, which is now home to the Yellow Deli owned by the controversial religious group known as the Twelve Tribes. Even though the Common Council voted to honor Firebrand Books with a plaque that would be placed on the former Home Dairy building, the Twelve Tribes have refused the installation of the plaque because they don’t want the building to be affiliated with LGBTQ+ history. – Ithaca.com

A religious group not wanting to be affiliated with LGBTQ+ history? Shocker! Every city has that, but does every city have Deirdre and her husband that dedicate the corner of their store that faces the Yellow Deli to be an explosion of rainbows and queerness? No they don’t. Deirdre, your spirit and love were palpable. Thank you.

Putting the I in “I need to go back” in Ithaca

Ithaca may be small, but its mix of outdoor adventure, progressive energy, and local flavor feels larger than life. Whether you’re hiking, sipping, or simply taking it all in from your hotel balcony, this Finger Lakes gem is proof that the best trips don’t just change your view — they change your mood.

For more on what Ithaca has to offer, what we didn’t get to on our visit, but what we have on our list for next time, watch this quick video by CNN.