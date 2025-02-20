Walla Walla: Wine, Adventure, & Culture in Eastern Oregon Hub

Savor, Sip, & Celebrate: A Fabulous LGBTQ+ Getaway to Walla Walla

If you’re looking for a charming, wine-filled escape with a dose of LGBTQ+ hospitality, Walla Walla, Washington, is calling your name. This hidden gem in the Pacific Northwest offers everything from boutique stays and farm-to-table dining to top-tier wineries and outdoor adventures. We got the ultimate inside scoop on a fabulous itinerary that’ll have you booking your trip ASAP.

Check-In & Unwind

Your home away from home sets the tone for your Walla Walla escape. Whether you’re feeling historic luxury at Marcus Whitman Hotel, modern comfort at The FINCH, or a boutique experience at The GG, you’re in for a stylish stay. For an intimate retreat, The Wesley is a charming downtown spot perfect for those who love serenity with their sophistication.

We visited all four lodging spots as friends chose different options, but we personally stayed at the magnificent Marcus Whitman Hotel, the tallest building in town, centrally located for a magnificent walkability score. Our corner room was massive with expansive bathroom, large separate living room, and a toasty spacious bedroom.

Advertisement

Exploring all the corners or the Marcus Whitman Hotel, you’ll find that The Marc welcomes thirsty visitors into its bar area where as The Buzz, a former ATM closet serves up some amazing coffee options (chai for me) in the morning.

Wine, Dine & Delight

Start your foodie journey at TMACS, where farm-to-table flavors shine. Looking for a romantic Italian evening? Passatempo Taverna serves handmade pasta and classic cocktails in an inviting setting. Don’t forget brunch at the LGBTQ+ loved Bacon & Eggs, a staple for fresh, sustainable eats.

Our quick weekend getaway found us eating at all the hot spots. TMACS lives in a renovated car showroom. I think this town has as many art deco building as Miami, Bacon & Eggs is in the process of moving so make sure you follow and eat at their new locale, just blocks away from their current one, and Passatempo feels like one of the hearts of the town so be sure to go there if you’re hungry or not as the bar area was jumping with some great energy.

For wine lovers, Walla Walla is a dream destination. Visit LGBTQ+-owned wineries like August Forest and TruthTeller Winery to sip their latest vintages in a welcoming, inclusive space. Round out your tasting tour at the breathtaking Caprio Cellars or Rotie Cellars for a true taste of Washington’s wine country.

Advertisement

We met local winemakers from two LGBTQ+ owned wineries, August Forest (CJ Augustine) and TruthTeller Winery (Rob Wohr), at The GG for some booze and bites and I feel that happens a great deal in this town, small house party gatherings enjoying good adult beverages and great company.

Have you ever had a honey tasting? Sweet Bee Honey Company was such a great host on their production site. The 5th generation honey makers, bee wrangler, I forgot their official title, gave us some great treats and a spectrum of honeys to enjoy, of course I bought some and actually just used it tonight.

Navigating Walla Walla in Luxury

But how do you get around to all of these places? Yes you could rent a car, but we used the amazing services of True North Wine Tours. They are a proud gay-owned business in Walla Walla and we must highlight them not only for that, but their impeccable service.

Advertisement

“We warmly welcome and celebrate LGBTQIA+ guests and look forward to providing an unforgettable experience for everyone!”

They are a great source of knowledge, too so check them out to help plan before you arrive – truenorthwinetours.com

Adventure & Culture Awaits

For those who love the great outdoors, a guided snowmobile tour at Bluewood offers a thrilling ride through snowy landscapes. Prefer a slower pace? Take a self-guided tour of the Whitman College Sculpture Walk, featuring nearly 30 stunning pieces of outdoor art.

We did both low effort / high return events. When I return to Walla Walla, I would enjoy doing the Guided Snowmobile Tours Through Bluewood’s Backcountry as it was an event for all levels.

Advertisement

Night owls will love Walla Walla’s unique nightlife. Grab a glass of wine at the stylish Royal Block Hotel or experience the local LGBTQ+ community at cozy lounges and historic bars. And for the film buffs, the February Film Feast at Gesa Power House Theatre blends cinema and cuisine in the best way possible (and yes, it is an old power house and possibly the cultural heart of the community).

You’re going to find a great deal of special spots while you’re strolling through downtown Walla Walla. Hot Poop is an institution in town, AK’s Mercado has great live music on Friday nights with some great Mexican booze and bites, and the Walla Walla Beer Parlor is the local bar you’ve always wanted as you stumble in, sit at the bar next to the owner and they share a bottle of 13-year old saison.

Advertisement

There’s no gay bar by name, but it feels that all are welcome in all places as this town of 31k people, everyone many know just about everyone or seems to know a friend of a friend. The citizens are nice, friendly, talkative, positive, and all seem pretty happy to bump into new people and old friends alike. Sit down at any bar, restaurant, tasting room, and you will feel you belong with little to no effort on your part.

Say Yes to Walla Walla

With its mix of LGBTQ+-owned businesses, world-class wine, and adventure, Walla Walla is a must-visit destination for queer travelers. Whether you’re sipping Syrah, skiing Bluewood, or indulging in fresh pastries at Colville Street Patisserie, this charming town will have you coming back for more.

I travel quite a bit for Instinct and my own self and I’ve always wanted to visit Walla Walla, Washington, may it have been for just the name, but I visited and I would go back again. It’s a town of welcome-ness, a homey feel, the ease of the airport and the walkability of downtown, the sense of safety and pleasantness.

No, it’s not Las Vegas and it’s not trying to be New York City. It’s such a small little town, but I feel there’s so much more I need to go back and see and enjoy. Thanks again Walla Walla for a great time, a warm welcome, and tanks for having some great people that make you Walla Walla Wonderful.

Ready to plan your trip? Follow @visitwallawalla , check out wallawalla.org , and contact truenorthwinetours to start curating your next great getaway!