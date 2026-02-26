Pink Bags, Pocketbooks, + Big Energy: Elordi Isn’t a Performative Male

Let’s be honest: aren’t we all just a little bit obsessed with Jacob Elordi?

The fixation on the statuesque actor goes way beyond being tall, devastatingly handsome, and genetically engineered to ruin group chats. What really has the gays (and, frankly, everyone else) hooked is how effortlessly he breaks stereotypes without turning it into a performance.

Elordi has quietly become more famous for his airport and street style than his red carpet appearances — and that’s saying something. His oversized trousers, relaxed tailoring, and rotating collection of bags have turned sidewalks into runways. Yes, bags. Side bags. Soft leather totes. Even pink designer ones. And then there are the pocketbooks — literally tucked into his actual pockets — which somehow feel like the most chaotic and charming detail of all.

Matthew Lillard Said What We Were All Thinking

Turns out this admiration spans generations. Matthew Lillard recently dropped by Yahoo Off the Cuff and could not stop talking about Elordi’s fashion confidence.

“Oh, Jacob Elordi,” Lillard said. “He is so freaking delicious, and he carries this, like, he carries a woman’s bag, like a side bag, that I’m sort of obsessed with…I do think — he’s, like, so masculine, yet he carries this female bag, and he looks divine, and I’m like, ‘Do I need that bag?’”

Lillard went on to joke about why it works for Elordi and not necessarily for him:

“That’s so not me. I have the same set of clothes, like, for the last 10 years. I literally have a shirt in my closet that I’ve had longer than I’ve been married. I think if you see Matthew Lillard in that bag, you’d be like, ‘What is that fool doing?’”

Honestly? Fair. But also, Matthew Lillard can probably work a beautiful tiny handbag should he want to, right?

Matthew Lillard says Jacob Elordi is his latest obsession, calling him “freaking delicious”: “He carries a woman’s bag, like a side bag, that I’m sort of obsessed with. He’s like, so masculine yet carries this female bag. And he looks divine and I’m like, “Do I need that bag?” pic.twitter.com/AcPYCTrFvG — Jacob Elordi Hub (@jacobelordihub) February 25, 2026

What Even Is a Performative Male?

In very online Gen Z terms, a “performative male” is a man who adopts certain behaviors or aesthetics — matcha lattes, unread books, wired earphones — purely to appear safe, evolved, or attractive, often without sincerity.

Here’s the thing: Jacob isn’t doing that.

He actually reads. He genuinely uses wired earphones to tune out paparazzi and reclaim some peace (sometimes plugged in, sometimes not — emotional support earbuds count). And when he carries a traditionally feminine bag, it’s not a statement piece. It’s just… his bag.

Why Elordi Feels Different

That’s the real appeal. The Australian actor isn’t broadcasting awareness. He isn’t branding sensitivity. He just exists comfortably, and that comfort is contagious.

The founder of Inklings Book Club gifted Jacob Elordi a copy of ‘Hopscotch’ by Júlio Cortázar. pic.twitter.com/aJQ6vV9SNP — Jacob Elordi Hub (@jacobelordihub) February 15, 2026

Whether people first noticed him on Euphoria or are thirsty fans of Wuthering Heights, the takeaway is the same: Jacob represents a version of masculinity that doesn’t need approval.

So no — the actor isn’t a performative male. He’s the guy everyone else is accidentally performing as. And yes, Matthew. We get it.

