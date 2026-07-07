Liberacé and Liza: The Most Joyful Night in New York

There are tribute shows, and then there are theatrical miracles.

Liberace & Liza at 54 Below isn’t simply an impersonation act or a nostalgic evening of familiar songs. It’s a brilliantly imagined fantasy that asks one delicious question: what if two of the most gloriously over-the-top entertainers in history had shared the same stage? The answer is 90-plus minutes of nonstop laughter, dazzling musicianship, and enough sequins to light up Broadway.

David Saffert and Jillian Snow have created something genuinely special. Rather than settling for impressions, they fully inhabit their legendary characters, delivering performances that feel affectionate instead of imitative. Every joke, every glance, every musical flourish comes from a place of deep admiration for Liberace and Liza Minnelli. The result is a show that’s both hilarious and surprisingly heartfelt.

From the moment Saffert glides to the piano in full Liberace splendor, dripping with confidence, charm, and unapologetic glamour, the audience is under his spell. His comic timing is impeccable, but what truly elevates the performance is his extraordinary musicianship. This isn’t someone pretending to be a concert pianist—he is one. Whether he’s tearing through classical flourishes, reinventing pop standards, or delivering one of Liberace’s signature showstoppers, every note is played with breathtaking precision and infectious joy.

Then Jillian Snow explodes onto the stage.

Calling her a Liza Minnelli impersonator hardly seems fair. She doesn’t imitate Liza so much as channel her. The unmistakable posture, the breathy laugh, the nervous giggle that suddenly turns into vocal fireworks—it’s all there. More importantly, Snow captures Liza’s enormous heart. Beneath the comic chaos lives the vulnerability and emotional honesty that made Minnelli one of the greatest entertainers of her generation.

Vocally, she’s sensational.

Her performances of “Cabaret” and “New York, New York” earn thunderous applause, but it’s the quieter moments that linger. She understands exactly when to push for a laugh and when to let the emotion land. It’s an astonishing balancing act.

Together, Saffert and Snow possess chemistry that simply cannot be manufactured. They bicker like old friends, interrupt each other with perfect comic rhythm, and somehow make every exchange feel spontaneous. Even audience interaction becomes part of the magic. Their improvisation is fearless, quick, and genuinely funny.

One of the evening’s greatest pleasures is how boldly the show refuses to remain trapped in nostalgia. Yes, audiences get beloved classics, but they also get wildly inventive reinventions of modern pop songs. Whether they’re tackling Lady Gaga, Britney Spears or Chappell Roan, every arrangement feels like it belongs in the outrageous universe they’ve created. Every number is carefully crafted, musically sophisticated, and laugh-out-loud funny.

The production itself is beautifully paced. There isn’t a wasted minute. Jokes never overstay their welcome, and each musical number builds naturally into the next. The audience leaves feeling like they’ve attended a real Las Vegas spectacular—only far more intimate.

What makes Liberace & Liza so remarkable is that it accomplishes something many tribute productions never do: it creates its own identity. Yes, you’ll recognize the legends being celebrated, but by the end of the evening you’re applauding David Saffert and Jillian Snow every bit as much as Liberace and Liza Minnelli. Their performances stand on their own artistic merit.

54 Below has long been home to some of the finest cabaret performers in New York, and this production fits comfortably among the venue’s very best offerings. It’s sophisticated without being pretentious, nostalgic without becoming sentimental, and outrageously funny without ever crossing into parody.

You laugh until your face hurts. You marvel at the musicianship. You sing along. And when the final curtain comes down, you find yourself wishing these two impossible legends had actually shared a stage.

Since they never did, this dazzling fantasy may be the next best thing—and perhaps even more entertaining.

Rob’s latest exclusives and insider reporting can be found at robshuter.substack.com

His novel, It Started With A Whisper, is now available for pre-order. The book follows four ambitious entertainment insiders who land coveted jobs on a struggling D-list cable morning show built entirely around celebrity gossip. Hired to expose the secrets of the famous, they soon discover the real story is inside the studio — because each of them is hiding something explosive. In a world where “today’s gossip is tomorrow’s news,” the biggest scandal may be their own.