Lil Nas X Proudly Shows Off His Calvin Klein Underwear By The Pool

Lil Nas X, one of the breakout stars of 2019, has kept his notoriety and fame going all this time later for reasons that go beyond his musical abilities.

The Georgia native has become a full blown model in recent months where he’s collaborated with many known brands including Rihanna‘s Fenty and one of the biggest fashion companies to ever exist… Calvin Klein.

He left little to the imagination in his latest Instagram photo shared on Saturday, August 15, where he relaxed outside the pool in just his Calvin Klein underwear (see the smoking hot photo here). Lil Nas gazed up at the camera with his pretty eyes while holding on to his pretty impressive junk at the bottom of the snap.

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the chart-topping stud has been teasing making an OnlyFans account given how much of his hot body he’s been displaying as of late.

Take for instance when he debuted his new glasses while going shirtless and grabbing at said junk again. Nice.

Then it was a legs open kind of situation while on vacation in September 2019.

We’ll be waiting on that OnlyFans link buddy.