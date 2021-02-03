Lil Nas X Teases New Music In Super Bowl Ad

Lil Nas X in a Super Bowl ad? And teasing new music?!

Last year, Lil Nas X teased that he was working on new songs. The musician also revealed that one of his new songs was named after 2017 queer film Call Me By Your Name. Now, the artist has teased the song again. This time, in a commercial.

In the video, for computer and software company Logitech, we see Lil Nas X in a pastel blue outfit with matching hair. The video includes artists using Logitech equipment to create artwork, coders creating programs, podcasters creating audio content, drag queens and makeup artists creating stunning looks, and more. The message behind the video is that creators and innovators defy standards.

“We defy expectations, perceptions, and misconceptions,” Nas narrates in the ad. “We defy what logic says we should look like, sound like, be like.”

“I got my start posting my songs and videos on social media; it opened up the world to me,” Nas said of the marketing campaign in a statement. “Logitech and I both want to support creators who are not afraid to be themselves, who need to speak their mind and share their passion.”

In the background of the advertisement is what appears to be a sample of Lil Nas X’s yet-to-be-released single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The song has been hotly anticipated ever since he first teased it the summer of last year. This anticipation has been felt by fans, the media, and Lil Nas X himself.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME ☎️❣️ pic.twitter.com/Za6UU63oSh — nope (@LilNasX) July 9, 2020

“It’s like the most anticipated single of mine,” he said on a YouTube show. “I’m just so excited for this. This song is probably my favorite as of right now of songs I’ve ever worked on. It’s so expressive, it’s so vibrant, it’s so sexy. It’s going to be a moment.”

We can’t wait to hear the song’s final version Until then, we can enjoy the sample in the advertisement when it appears during the Super Bowl on February 7.