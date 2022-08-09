Lil Nas X Teases New “Plans” In The Works

Is Lil Nas X gearing up for the drop of a new project?

The singer and rapper posted a few sexy photos in the past few days. In the images, the music artist is seen dressed up in a suit. Fans and followers can also see the “Industry Baby” star taking over an office building. And to caption the post, Lil Nas X simply wrote, “sorry…ur fired.”

But, unfortunately, Lil Nas X did not explain what the photos were for. This led fans to wonder, is the artist releasing new music and visuals? So far, 2022 has been a quiet year for the artist. His biggest splash was the release of single “Late to da Party.” In collaboration with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Nas X dissed the BET Awards for snubbing him. The art for the track even shows a BET award in a toilet as someone pees on it. This was a reference to when Kanye West did the same to a Grammy award in 2020.

And it seems that Lil Nas X IS working on new projects. We know, because the artist himself said so. In a quick live stream over Instagram, Lil Nas X shared that he has things “planned.”

“I got a lot planned for y’all. I’m finna do a lot. That’s all I’m finna say,” he shared before ending the stream.

Lil Nas X with a message via IG Live pic.twitter.com/OGChxHmmCd — 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 (@lilnasxmajor) August 8, 2022

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the singer is creating music. Recently, the artist filmed for Vitamin Water ads. And last week, an Instagram post sharing some crazy shoes made us wonder if the artist was considering a business collaboration.

But, this is Lil Nas X and he’s at the height of his career. Plus, the artists shared recently in the Montourage groupchat, a chat for Lil Nas X and his fans, that “so much is coming up.” Nas even has celebrated talents like Jennifer Coolidge wanting to work with him.

Last week, Coolidge said in an interview with Variety, “I could plant the seed, I’d be in Lil Nas’s next video. I’m just gonna put that out there.”

Knowing Lil Nas X and his team, we’re pretty hopeful for that collaboration. We can’t wait to see it and what else Lil Nas X has planned for us.