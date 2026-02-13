Why Lingerie on Men (and Masc Folks) Is Having a Moment

Lingerie Isn’t Just for Women—And It Never Was

Let’s start by widening the circle. Instead of saying “to our men out there,” let’s say this:

To our gays, guys, masc folks, and anyone who’s ever been curious but unsure—have you ever tried on lingerie? And more importantly… how did it make you feel?

For a long time, lingerie has been boxed into a very narrow lane: delicate, feminine, and marketed almost exclusively toward women. Meanwhile, men and masculine-presenting people were handed basic briefs and told that comfort was the end of the conversation. But queer culture has always asked a better question: What if it could be more?

The Podcast Question That Got Us Thinking

The conversation bubbled up again thanks to The Messy Thoughts Podcast, which posed a question that immediately caught fire in our group chats:

“Muscly dudes in lingerie—hot or not?”

The answer, according to the podcast’s co-host BJ? “Oh, I love it.”

Host LeBron went even further, sharing his love for “big, muscly dudes in lingerie,” specifically garters and lace, calling the look “fierce.” And honestly? We get it.

What makes it work isn’t a specific body type. As LeBron explained, you don’t even need big muscles. It’s the juxtaposition—the softness of lace against strong lines, the contrast of traditionally “masculine” bodies in something delicate—that makes it interesting, powerful, and yes, very attractive.

Hard meets soft. Strength meets vulnerability. Confidence meets play.

Underwear vs. Lingerie: What’s the Difference, Really?

Let’s rewind for a second. According to We Are Full of Desire, the distinction is simple but important:

Underwear exists to meet a basic need—support, comfort, protection.



Lingerie, while it can still be practical, is designed to enhance the body, create allure, and often make the wearer feel sexy.

That last part matters.

Lingerie isn’t just about who sees you in it. It’s about how you feel wearing it. And everyone—across genders, body types, and identities—deserves access to clothing that makes them feel confident, empowered, and desired.

Why Men and Masc Folks Deserve Lingerie Too

Allowing men, nonbinary people, and masc-presenting folks to choose your type of undergarment is about expression and autonomy. It’s about saying: you don’t have to perform masculinity one way to be valid. You don’t have to give up softness to be strong. You don’t have to look a certain way to deserve to feel sexy.

For some, lingerie is about spicing things up with a partner.



For others, it’s a private confidence boost under everyday clothes.



And for many, it’s simply about trying something new and seeing yourself differently in the mirror.

That moment—when you realize oh, this actually feels good—can be quietly transformative.

Body-Positive Truth: There’s No “Right” Body for Lingerie

Let’s be very clear: it is not reserved for a single body type.

You don’t need abs.



You don’t need muscles.



You don’t need to be slim, toned, or traditionally “hot.”

You just need curiosity.

Queer spaces have always thrived on rewriting the rules of desirability, and lingerie fits perfectly into that tradition. Whether you’re stocky, lean, muscly, soft, tall, short, or somewhere in between—there is lingerie that can work with your body, not against it.

Look for adjustable straps, stretch fabrics, and cuts that feel supportive rather than restrictive. The goal isn’t to squeeze yourself into something—it’s to feel good.

So… Hot or Not?

The verdict from queer culture seems pretty clear.

Men and masc folks in lingerie aren’t just “hot”—they’re confident, self-aware, and unafraid to play with how they present themselves. And that energy? That’s always attractive.

Whether you’re ready to try lace, mesh, satin, or something in between, the only real rule is this:



If it makes you feel good in your body, you’re doing it right.

And honestly? That’s the sexiest thing of all.