John Lithgow Almost Walked Away From HP Because of J.K. Rowling

When news broke in early 2025 that John Lithgow would step into the iconic robes of Albus Dumbledore for HBO’s reboot of Harry Potter, fans immediately took notice.

The role of the beloved Hogwarts headmaster has long been one of fantasy television’s most recognizable parts, previously portrayed on screen by Richard Harris and later Michael Gambon in the original Harry Potter film series.

For Lithgow, landing the part could have been the kind of career moment actors dream about — a legendary character in one of the most famous fantasy stories ever written. But the reality, he admitted in a recent interview, was more complicated.

The reason? The ongoing controversy surrounding J. K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter novels whose public comments about transgender people have sparked years of criticism and backlash.

RELATED: J.K. Rowling Doubles Down: When Transphobia Becomes a Personal Doctrine

The Backlash That Made Lithgow Pause

Speaking with The New York Times, Lithgow revealed that the reaction to his casting caught him off guard.

The actor acknowledged that he does not agree with Rowling’s views on transgender issues. At the same time, he expressed admiration for the themes within the original books. According to Lithgow, he believes the Harry Potter stories themselves are “clearly on the side of the angels, against intolerance and bigotry.”

Still, the response to his involvement in the project was intense enough that Lithgow briefly questioned whether he should continue. The New York Times reported that the actor had been “stung” by the strong online reaction and considered quitting the series before ultimately deciding to stay. Lithgow also admitted that Rowling’s name will likely remain tied to every conversation about the series going forward. He said that the topic will come up “in every interview I will ever do for the rest of my life.”

A Role That Could Last Nearly a Decade

The HBO reboot of Harry Potter is designed as a long-form television adaptation of the seven books. That means Lithgow’s portrayal of Dumbledore could span seven to eight years if the series follows the full arc of the novels.

In other words, Lithgow isn’t just joining a television show — he’s committing to nearly a decade in the wizarding world.

And because the franchise remains so culturally influential, every casting decision is magnified, especially when it intersects with ongoing political and cultural debates.

Lithgow’s Relationship With LGBTQ Stories

Ironically, Lithgow’s career includes work that directly engages with LGBTQ themes.

In the recent film Jimpa, Lithgow plays the grandfather of a transgender teenager portrayed by Aud Mason-Hyde, who is themselves trans.

Mason-Hyde spoke warmly about working with Lithgow, calling him “such a beautiful human to make work with.” At the same time, they admitted feeling conflicted about his decision to join the Harry Potter reboot.

They described the casting as “disconcerting,” adding that “there’s an element of this that feels vaguely hurtful.”

Their comments reflect a broader tension within the LGBTQ community — especially among trans fans who grew up loving the wizarding world but now struggle with the public views of its creator.

Rowling’s Controversy and the Wizarding World

Over the past several years, Rowling has become one of the most prominent voices associated with so-called “gender critical” ideology. Her repeated comments about transgender identity have drawn criticism from LGBTQ advocates, particularly from trans women who say her rhetoric contributes to stigma and misinformation.

For many fans, watching someone so closely tied to a beloved childhood franchise take a combative stance on trans issues has been painful.

The debate has also created complicated positions for actors connected to the wizarding world.

Radcliffe’s Support for Trans Rights

One of the most notable voices to speak out has been Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who famously brought Harry Potter to life in the original films.

Radcliffe has been clear in his support for transgender people.

“Trans women are women,” he previously stated, a declaration that quickly became widely shared within LGBTQ circles.

In 2024, Radcliffe reiterated that position after Rowling said she would not forgive actors who criticized her stance.

“I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people, and have no further comment than that.”

A Magical Legacy Facing Modern Questions

For Lithgow, stepping into Dumbledore’s shoes means balancing admiration for the story with the complicated reality surrounding its creator. Whether the HBO reboot succeeds will depend on many factors: casting, storytelling, and whether audiences are ready to revisit the wizarding world in a new era.

But one thing seems certain: as long as the series exists, the conversation around Rowling, representation, and responsibility will continue. And for John Lithgow, it’s a discussion that may follow him for the entire run of the show.