The Marvel Cinematic Universe just got a fabulous upgrade — and a whole lot queerer behind the scenes. Heartstopper’s Joe Locke and rising Scottish actor Ruaridh Mollica have officially joined the MCU as Billy and Tommy Maximoff, better known to fans as Wiccan and Speed. The twist? These two talented young men, both part of the LGBTQ community in real life, will be playing twins in Vision Quest, Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series.

To clarify — the actors are queer, not necessarily the characters. (Although in the comics, Billy Maximoff is canonically gay — Marvel, the ball’s in your court.)

The big reveal dropped at New York Comic Con on October 11, where Mollica was confirmed to take over the role of Tommy from Jett Klyne. Locke, who made waves in Heartstopper as the emotionally sincere Charlie Spring, will reprise his magical alter ego from Agatha All Along. The series will pick up after Agatha All Along, rounding out a witchy, wonderfully chaotic Marvel TV trilogy.

But here’s where things get deliciously awkward (and a little gay in the best way): while they’ll soon be playing siblings on screen, Locke and Mollica are currently playing lovers in the West End production Clarkston. Yes, Marvel somehow found two actors with undeniable romantic chemistry… and cast them as brothers. Talk about range — and possibly the biggest emotional gear shift of their careers.

Mollica, who identifies as bisexual but prefers the word “queer,” earned a BAFTA Scotland nomination for his breakthrough performance in Sebastian (2024). His portrayal of vulnerability and self-discovery resonated deeply with audiences — and with good reason. In an interview with The Skinny, Mollica shared that moving to London helped him embrace his identity more openly. “It was the first time I felt I could live freely,” he said.

every single video clarkston puts out is so beautiful and this just brought me to tears woahpic.twitter.com/fa8qbX2x6e — gaby 🍂 (@gabheartstopper) September 27, 2025

Locke, on the other hand, has been openly gay since he was 12, and has become one of the most recognizable young queer actors of his generation. His tender yet powerful performance in Heartstopper turned him into a symbol of hope for LGBTQ youth everywhere — and now, he’s about to bring that same authenticity to the superhero world.

This is Joe Locke and Ruaridh Mollica’s reaction to hearing “their chemistry is great, like they have been working for a while together” 👀 Ruaridh recently wrapped ‘VISION QUEST’ and is rumored to be playing Billy’s brother, Tommy pic.twitter.com/BttzK1LU69 — Wiccan Updates (@BillyKaplanUpd) September 20, 2025

Critics have already raved about the duo’s electric chemistry in Clarkston. The Daily Express called their performances “enchanting,” while Radio Times praised the show as a “soulful exploration of young adulthood.” Meanwhile, What’s On Stage dubbed the production “brilliant and multi-layered.” Clearly, whatever energy Locke and Mollica bring to the stage is nothing short of magnetic.

Source: @clarkstonplay

With Vision Quest slated for release in 2026, fans have plenty to look forward to. It’s the first time Marvel will feature both Locke and Mollica — two queer talents at the top of their game — in a major series. And whether their characters are saving the world or bickering like siblings, one thing’s certain: the charisma will be off the charts.

Until then, you can catch the two live in Clarkston until November 22. Think of it as a prelude — a little taste of the chemistry, charm, and queer star power these two are about to unleash on the Marvel multiverse.

