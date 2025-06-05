Hot Vision Incoming: Ruaridh Mollica Is the Internet’s New Obsession

Some men are built different. Ruaridh Mollica? He was hand-crafted — possibly by a collaboration between a Renaissance sculptor, a hoodie-wearing angel, and whoever choreographs the tender moments in indie films where no one speaks but everyone feels everything.

Born in Tuscany but raised in Edinburgh (because apparently being multilingual and beautiful wasn’t enough — he had to throw in “Scottish charm” too), Ruaridh is the kind of guy who looks like he smells like cedarwood and quiet confidence. And no, you cannot bottle that.

He got his start in the arts like many greats before him: youth theatre, unrelenting curiosity, and probably being the most mysterious boy in school. What followed? A degree in computer science (yes, he’s tech support and boyfriend material), a detour through dance and design, and eventually, the acting world opened its perfectly dramatic arms and said: “Come here, tragic prince.”

Now? He’s joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After a standout recurring role on HBO’s The Franchise — a clever satire of superhero movie making — Mollica is suiting up for real. Sources confirm he’ll star as a series regular in Vision, Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series fronted by Paul Bettany. The show picks up after the events of WandaVision, following Vision as he tries to reclaim memory, humanity, and presumably, our collective attention spans. Mollica plays a character named Tucker, joining a powerhouse cast that includes James Spader, Todd Stashwick, and Faran Tahir.

So, to recap: indie darling, now MCU-certified.

And that BIFA nomination for his performance in Sebastian (which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival)? Not just a fluke. His résumé is quietly stacking up — Witness Number 3, Sexy Beast, Ridley, and upcoming projects Sukkwan Island and A Thousand Blows. This man is not slowing down. He’s got heat, range, and probably a folder full of emotionally resonant playlists to match.

But while the CV is impressive, the man himself is even more so.

Ruaridh builds functioning gumball machines out of Lego. He crafts duct tape wallets. He skateboards. He dances. He probably knows which kind of pasta best represents your mood. He is, in short, the rare intersection of Boy Next Door and Art-House Love Interest.

And have you seen the tattoos?

This is not your run-of-the-mill thirst trap. This is an emotional trap. A cherub with red details stares back at you, as if whispering, “He’s got childhood trauma and healthy communication skills.” The “1929” tattoo? Mysterious. Iconic. Potentially referencing an old soul or a very specific Spotify playlist vibe. We may never know, and that’s half the thrill.

Ruaridh isn’t about posturing. He’s introspective without being exhausting, effortlessly funny without trying too hard (which, let’s be honest, is rare in men who look like this), and openly queer in a way that feels soft and certain — like a cardigan for your identity.

He doesn’t peacock. He peregrines — elegant, agile, low-flying under the radar until you realize he’s been the moment this whole time.

So who is Ruaridh Mollica?

He’s that boy you crush on and then find out he reads actual books. He’s that friend who makes you a mixtape instead of texting back. He’s the one who doesn’t just get the assignment — he rewrites it in longhand on vintage stationery, and then offers you a cup of tea with oat milk.

If he’s not on your radar yet, congratulations: you’ve just discovered your new favorite thing.

And to the universe: thank you for giving us a man who wears a suit like a secret and undresses like a metaphor.

Source: Deadline