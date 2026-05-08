Off Campus Is About to Create a New Generation of Hockey Crushes

Hockey romance fans, your time has come. Off Campus, based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling book series, is finally hitting Prime Video, and the cast is already giving “internet obsession incoming.”

The first season adapts The Deal, the first book in the series, which follows Hannah (Ella Bright) and Briar University hockey captain Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) as their fake relationship slowly turns real. Naturally, things get messy, emotional, and extremely attractive along the way.

The Off Campus books became huge favorites thanks to their mix of romance, college drama, chaotic friendships, and hockey boys with commitment issues. Each book focuses on a different Briar University player, so fans are already watching closely to see which characters become the breakout favorites.

And honestly? The casting department understood the assignment.

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Belmont Cameli

Belmont Cameli stars as Garrett Graham, the captain of Briar University’s hockey team and the main love interest of season one.

Garrett is charming, cocky, popular, and somehow still lovable even when he’s being annoying — exactly the kind of male lead romance readers eat up every single time.

Cameli previously appeared in the Saved by the Bell reboot, but Off Campus feels like the role that could really put him on people’s radar. Garrett is basically “what if a golden retriever boyfriend played hockey,” and fans of the books already know how intense the Garrett obsession gets.

Josh Heuston

Josh Heuston plays Justin Kohl, Hannah’s crush and one of the main obstacles in the Garrett-Hannah romance.

Justin is a college rock band singer, which immediately gives him dangerous levels of hot-guy energy. If Heuston looks familiar, it’s probably because you watched Heartbreak High on Netflix and immediately understood why people online were obsessed with him.

Between the tattoos, musician vibe, and romantic tension, Justin feels built specifically to divide the fandom.

Antonio Cipriano

Antonio Cipriano takes on John Logan, one of Garrett’s closest teammates and part of the core hockey friend group.

Fans might recognize Cipriano from Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, but Off Campus gives him a very different kind of role. Logan is funny, loyal, and always in the middle of the team chaos.

Readers of the books already know Logan becomes a huge favorite later in the series, The Mistake if you want to start reading early, so people are definitely going to be watching him closely from episode one.

Stephen Kalyn

Every friend group needs the guy who causes trouble for fun, and that’s Dean.

Stephen Kalyn plays the flirtiest member of the hockey crew, the kind of character who probably shouldn’t be trusted but somehow gets away with everything anyway.

Kalyn previously appeared in Gen V and the reboot of Cruel Intentions, so there’s a good chance viewers already recognize him.

Dean is chaotic in the best way, and if the show follows the books closely, fans are going to become very attached to him very quickly.

Jalen Thomas Brooks

Jalen Thomas Brooks plays Tucker, another member of Briar University’s hockey team and one of the glue guys in the friend group.

While some of the other players bring the chaos, Tucker keeps the team grounded. The Off Campus books work because the friendships feel just as important as the romances, and Tucker is a big part of that dynamic.

Also, no great hockey romance cast is complete without the quietly attractive nice guy.

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Off Campus Already Feels Like a Hit

BookTok readers have been waiting for Off Campus news for years, so expectations are high. Luckily, the show already has the two things fans wanted most: hockey drama and a cast full of people who actually look like they belong in a college romance fantasy.

Between fake dating, locker room friendships, messy crushes, and way too many attractive hockey players in hoodies, Off Campus looks ready to become Prime Video’s next binge-watch obsession.

Off Campus premieres May 13 on Prime Video