Long Beach Pride Festival Canceled Hours Before Opening Day

For LGBTQ+ communities across the United States, Pride season has become increasingly complicated in recent years. Political attacks on queer spaces, growing security concerns, and financial pressures have changed the atmosphere around celebrations that once felt untouchable. Even in historically LGBTQ+-friendly cities, organizers are finding that putting together large-scale Pride events has become more difficult than ever.

This weekend, that tension erupted publicly in Long Beach after the Long Beach Pride Festival was abruptly canceled just hours before it was set to begin.

What should have been a celebratory weekend quickly spiraled into confusion, finger-pointing, and frustration as organizers, city officials, vendors, and attendees all offered competing versions of what went wrong behind the scenes.

Pride Organizers Say the LGBTQ+ Community Was Let Down

On Friday, Tonya Martin, widely known in the community as “Lez Prez,” released an emotional statement accusing city leaders of abandoning LGBTQ+ residents during what organizers described as a dangerous political climate for queer Americans.

“Long Beach Pride is deeply disappointed by the City’s decision to cancel the Long Beach Pride Festival,” the statement read, describing the event as “a long-standing community institution built by volunteers, sustained by love.”

The organization emphasized that Long Beach Pride has existed for more than four decades and remains entirely volunteer-run. According to organizers, the festival has long served as a safe and affirming space for LGBTQ+ people, youth, elders, families, allies, artists, and local businesses.

The statement also tied the cancellation to broader national conversations surrounding LGBTQ+ rights and visibility.

“At a time when our community is being targeted and made vulnerable, Long Beach should be doing more to protect and uplift us, not taking away one of the most visible and meaningful expressions of inclusion our city has,” the organization said.

Organizers urged Mayor Rex Richardson and city council members to step in and preserve the festival, arguing that canceling Pride sent the wrong message to LGBTQ+ residents and visitors.

“Inclusion is not proven when it is easy,” the statement continued. “It is proven when leaders choose to stand with vulnerable communities when they need support the most.”

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City Officials Say Safety Paperwork Was Incomplete

But city officials strongly disputed the idea that Long Beach Pride was canceled because of politics or a lack of support for the LGBTQ+ community. In a detailed public statement, the City of Long Beach said organizers failed to submit key documentation necessary to safely permit an event of that size.

According to the city, completed applications for major festivals are typically due 65 days in advance. Officials said staff continued working with organizers up until the final hours before opening day in hopes of salvaging the event.

However, the city claimed that even by the morning of May 16, several critical items were still missing, including approved structural plans for stages and trusses, electrical approvals, detailed security plans, and finalized infrastructure layouts necessary for public safety review.

Officials said they could not legally issue permits without those requirements being completed.

The city also revealed that leadership attempted to provide alternative options so Pride celebrations could continue in some form over the weekend. Proposed backup plans included moving events to the Long Beach Terrace Theater or hosting a community gathering at the Bixby Park bandshell.

Under the emergency timeline, however, those alternative events would not have allowed fenced festival grounds or alcohol sales.

According to the city, Mayor Richardson even offered to privately help raise up to $50,000 to support either backup option. Long Beach Pride ultimately declined both alternatives.

Vendors and Attendees Vent Frustration Online

As statements from both sides spread online, frustration quickly mounted among vendors and attendees who said they were blindsided by the cancellation.

Several vendors claimed they had already spent thousands of dollars on travel, staffing, lodging, and inventory only to learn the festival had been canceled through social media rather than direct communication from organizers.

“AS A VENDOR WHO SPENT THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS TO TRAVEL HERE. WHY HAS THERE BEEN NO EMAIL COMMUNICATION?” one frustrated commenter wrote online.

Others criticized organizers for publicly blaming city officials while city statements suggested missed deadlines and incomplete paperwork were central to the issue. At the same time, many LGBTQ+ residents expressed heartbreak over seeing one of California’s most iconic Pride festivals collapse so publicly.

For generations, Long Beach Pride has been viewed as more than just a party weekend. The event has historically symbolized visibility, community solidarity, and queer resilience in Southern California.

Pride Weekend Continues Despite Festival Cancellation

Despite the festival’s cancellation, Pride celebrations in Long Beach are still moving forward in other ways. The city confirmed that the beloved Long Beach Pride Parade will continue as scheduled alongside drag performances, parties, local LGBTQ+ bar events, and community programming throughout the weekend.

Officials also announced additional transportation services and public resources to accommodate visitors still traveling to the city for Pride-related activities.

Meanwhile, local leaders including Robert Garcia encouraged residents to continue supporting LGBTQ+ spaces and events despite the controversy.

“Pride is more than just a Festival,” Garcia said, reflecting on how the event shaped his own coming out experience years ago.

Still, the sudden cancellation has left lingering questions about leadership, communication, and the future of one of the country’s most recognizable Pride events.

Instead of opening weekend performances and rainbow-filled celebrations dominating headlines, Long Beach Pride now finds itself at the center of a public crisis that many in the LGBTQ+ community hope can eventually lead to accountability and rebuilding rather than deeper division.