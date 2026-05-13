Naples PrideFest Issues Statement After Restroom Recording Issue

Naples PrideFest organizers are responding after a man was arrested in connection to alleged recordings made inside a public restroom during this year’s event in Naples.

According to reporting first shared by WINK News, 61-year-old Andrew Bryant Sheets, also known online as “Charlotte County Copwatch,” is facing felony voyeurism-related charges following the April 18 Pride celebration held at Cambier Park.

Authorities allege that Sheets recorded people inside a restroom during the event without consent, which is prohibited under Florida law where individuals have a reasonable expectation of privacy.

The Investigation Began After Online Footage Surfaced

According to the arrest report, Sheets attended Naples PrideFest while wearing a body camera and allegedly later uploaded a 40-minute video from the event to YouTube. Naples PrideFest later became aware he was allegedly wearing Meta smart glasses capable of recording video, according to their statement.

The arrest report notes that Sheets can reportedly be seen entering a restroom while wearing the body camera. The recording allegedly continued inside the restroom area before he exited.

Police say two undercover Naples police officers were among the individuals allegedly captured in the footage.

Sheets now faces two charges filed on May 9, 2026:

Video Voyeurism, victim 19 years of age or older, first offense

Dissemination of Video Voyeurism Material involving individuals 19 years of age or older, first offense

His court date is scheduled for June 1, 2026.

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Naples Pride Responds

In a public statement following the arrest, Naples Pride strongly condemned the alleged actions and emphasized its commitment to attendee safety and privacy.

The organization stated:

“Naples Pride is aware of the arrest stemming from footage recorded and publicly posted by an anti-LGBTQ+ individual who attended PrideFest ’26 wearing Meta smart glasses capable of recording video.”

The statement further referenced a video title allegedly uploaded online by Sheets that included derogatory language directed at the LGBTQ+ community.

Naples Pride also pointed to what it described as an irony in the situation.

“A man who publicly accused our community of ‘grooming’ now stands accused of unlawfully recording people in a place where privacy is expected.”

The organization thanked the Naples Police Department and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office for their handling of the case and reiterated that the event remains focused on providing a safe and welcoming environment for attendees.

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Privacy Concerns Around Smart Recording Devices Continue Growing

The case has also renewed conversations around wearable recording technology at public events.

Devices such as body cameras and smart glasses have become increasingly common in recent years, raising broader questions about consent and privacy in shared spaces. Legal experts have repeatedly noted that while recording in public spaces is often protected, areas such as restrooms carry clear legal expectations of privacy under Florida law.

Naples PrideFest remains one of Southwest Florida’s most visible LGBTQ+ events and regularly attracts large crowds from across the region. Despite the controversy surrounding the arrest, organizers say their focus remains on community celebration, visibility, and attendee safety.

As the case proceeds through the court system, further details are expected to emerge ahead of Sheets’ scheduled June hearing.

Typical?

Why is it that whatever the MAGA crowd claims the “radical left” is doing, they’re doing it ten-fold? When they show us who they are, we need to believe them. Maybe he needs a mental hearing before the trial?

Undercover Cops in the Bathroom?

Well, no one has really mentioned in this whole thing is why were there undercover police officers in the bathroom of a park during a pride event. Were they they are using the bathroom as human beings or were they there trying to do an undercover sting, just like the ones that we’ve heard about in the train stations of New York City. This might be something interesting. That would come out of this trial, hopefully they’ll last that question..