Luca Guadagnino Revives American Psycho with a Bold Modern Take

American Psycho is a cult classic, satirical horror film that turned Christian Bale into a household name for his chilling portrayal of serial killer and narcissistic investment banker Patrick Bateman. Who could forget the unnerving serial killer’s equally killer and quite extensive morning routine–that included a honey almond body scrub, a facial ice pack, and a thousand ab crunches. The original film that was based off of the 1991 Bret Easton Ellis‘ novel of the same name is coming back and with a fresh spin from Queer, Call Me by Your Name, and Challenger‘s ingenious and visionary director Luca Guadagnino.

Luca Guadagnino pitched the idea of a modern interpretation of the book to Lionsgate films, which will showcase a script by Scott Z. Burns, instead of remaking the film that was released in 2000. The film will still be kept close to home behind the scenes with the new film slated to be produced by Sam Pressman–son of the original film’s producer.

The Italian director has made a name for himself by pushing boundaries and crafting scenes that can be both intensely romantic and deeply unsettling—a perfect match for American Psycho. With the film’s iconic blend of dark comedy and horror, Guadagnino seems like the ideal visionary to breathe new life into the sinister world of Patrick Bateman.

Rumors are swirling about who might step into the shoes of America’s most notorious fictional psycho, with three intriguing names being floated: Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Elordi, and rising star Cooper Koch. Jacob Elordi was recently seen having lunch with the Italian director in Venice, where the two previously collaborated alongside Margot Robbie for the Chanel No. 5 campaign, “See You at 5.” On the other hand, Timothée Chalamet last worked with Guadagnino on their dreamy and poignant film, Call Me by Your Name, and the extremely unnerving romantic horror film, Bones and All.

