Luke, Actually: Why Newton and Thompson Are the Ultimate Thirst Trap

Luke Newton and Luke Thompson—say it slowly, say it again—are the hottest Lukes to ever grace the ton, Bridgerton-style. And dearest gentle readers, we are not exaggerating. The Luke domination of our screens, feeds, and group chats is very real, very powerful, and frankly, very distracting.

From shirtless Instagram moments to emotionally layered performances, the Bridgerton Lukes—Thompson and Newton—continue to rule our algorithm with a chokehold only Netflix could engineer. If this is the Luke era, consider us loyal subjects.

Colin and benedict Bridgerton the men who are🔥🔥🔥🔥✨pic.twitter.com/ktCIWnYwaT — 𝙵𝙴𝚁𝙽𝚈💛 (@POLIN_LUKOLA_NL) January 26, 2026

Luke Newton Is Feeding the Timeline (And He Knows It)

Let’s begin where the thirst truly erupted: Newton’s Instagram.

Newton recently shared a behind-the-scenes carousel that opened—casually, dangerously—with a shirtless mirror selfie, and the internet responded exactly as expected: spiraling, zooming, reposting, and begging for mercy. Luke Newton knows his angles. Luke Newton knows his audience. Luke Newton did not post that photo accidentally.

Source: @lukenewtonuk

On Bridgerton, Newton plays Colin Bridgerton, the third Bridgerton brother (and yes, for the uninitiated, the siblings are named alphabetically—thank you, Julia Quinn). Newton’s Colin went from boyish traveler to full-fledged romantic lead last season, opposite Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington, aka Lady Whistledown herself.

im the person who got “luke newton abs” on his google search pic.twitter.com/zVEF4q86OB — how bright the moon truther (@mrscbridgerton) June 3, 2024

Newton’s glow-up as Colin wasn’t just emotional—it was physical, cinematic, and lovingly captured. Between longing looks, soft declarations, and those intimate scenes, Newton delivered a performance that gave us romance, vulnerability, and—let’s not be shy—iconic bum shots that will live forever in Netflix history.

Newton made Colin Bridgerton tender, desirable, and quietly devastating. Soft masculinity never looked so good.

Thompson’s Benedict: The Most Curious Luke in the Ton

While Newton gave us romance, Thompson gave us curiosity—and a lot of it.

Thompson plays Benedict Bridgerton, the second brother and arguably the most intriguing Luke on the show. From season one onward, Thompson’s Benedict has been the most open, the most exploratory, and the most willing to question the rigid rules of Regency society—especially when it comes to desire.

Naturally, audiences began asking questions. Was Benedict being queer-coded? Was the show flirting with queerbaiting? Thompson, however, has been thoughtful and consistent in how he talks about Benedict’s sexuality.

te amo benedict bridgerton, o primeiro pansexual do mundo!! pic.twitter.com/vj0NlHN3iG — lexi (@mchaelastirling) July 23, 2024

Speaking with out gay actor Tommy DiDario on the latter’s podcast, Thompson explained that what fascinated him most was portraying someone who was “very comfortable exploring” their sexuality during a time of repression, fear, and strict social rules (because yes—it was the 1800s).

Thompson emphasized that Benedict’s openness isn’t something that burdens him. It doesn’t torment him. It simply exists. According to Thompson, Benedict’s sexuality is a part of who he is, not a conflict he’s desperate to resolve or erase.

Thompson even shared that Benedict absolutely could have ended up with a man, and that it simply worked out that his story led him to Sophie (played by Yerin Ha). That quiet confidence—the lack of shame or panic—is what makes Thompson’s Benedict feel refreshingly modern, even in period costume.

@tommydidario Luke Thompson discusses Benedict’s sexuality on the upcoming episode of the “I’ve Never Said This Before,” podcast. Dropping Tuesday 2/3, we dive into the world of Bridgerton and Bridgerton Season 4. This episode is a love letter to the fans and we get to learn so much more about Luke. Subscribe to “I’ve Never Said This Before,” wherever you listen to podcasts so you don’t miss this episode when it drops! #bridgerton #lukethompson #bridgertonnetflix #benophie #lgbt @Netflix @Bridgerton ♬ original sound – TommyDiDario

The Benedict Lake Scene (Yes, We’re Going There)

Now. The lake scene.

Benedict emerging from the water like a Regency fantasy. The finger in the mouth on the staircase. The charged silence. The audacious request to Sophie that left the internet frozen in collective shock. You’ve replayed it. I’ve replayed it. Netflix has definitely noticed.

“you deserve better” then proceed to ask “be my mistress” BENEDICT BRIDGERTON WAIT TILL I CATCH YOU!!! https://t.co/1gwEhxXwWY pic.twitter.com/UWlDG4HFod — rei (@littereily) January 29, 2026

Thompson turned a single scene into weeks of discourse, memes, and thirst tweets—and honestly, that’s star power. Thompson gave us bold, messy, complicated desire, and we ate it up.

A Luke Takeover We Fully Support

Between Newton’s emotionally rich Colin and Thompson’s quietly radical Benedict, Bridgerton is thriving in its Luke era. These men aren’t just eye candy—they’re giving us layered performances, thoughtful interviews, and just enough chaos to keep us feral.

With Part 2 of Season 4 returning on February 26, we’ll be right here—rewatching, screenshotting, and praising the Lukes until our Netflix app begs for rest.

Two Lukes. One ton.



And absolutely no chance we’re calming down anytime soon.