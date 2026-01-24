‘Bridgerton’ Goes Queer? Benedict’s Fluidity and Francesca’s Bi Panic

Bridgerton has always been a world of passion, scandal, and family drama. But season 4? It’s about to get gayer than ever — and we’re so here for it. From Benedict’s sexual fluidity to Francesca’s bisexual panic, it’s clear: are we finally getting the queer storyline on Bridgerton? The answer is a resounding yes, and it’s everything we’ve been waiting for.

Francesca’s Bisexual Panic: A Love Triangle That’ll Have You Hooked

Let’s talk about Francesca. After that wild moment with Michaela (played by Masali Baduza), our girl is officially questioning her sexuality. Her attraction to Michaela isn’t something she can just brush off — and it’s the first time Bridgerton really digs into bisexuality. This isn’t just some passing flirtation; it’s the kind of attraction that makes you reevaluate everything.

Francesca is trapped between her husband John and Michaela’s sizzling chemistry, and it’s not just will they, won’t they — it’s about what that means for her own identity. Jess Brownell, the showrunner, makes it clear: queer stories have always belonged in Bridgerton. “would not feel right, [leaving it out]” she says. And we couldn’t agree more.

Benedict’s Sexual Fluidity: No Labels, Just Love

Meanwhile, Benedict is giving us all the fluidity we deserve. He falls for Sophie (Yerin Ha) at a masquerade ball, but don’t expect this to be another “man meets woman” tale. Benedict has never been one to settle for neat labels. “What’s nice about [Benedict] on the page is that he seems to be someone who, refreshingly, maybe for a man, doesn’t have a very sort of categorizing brain in terms of his sexuality. He lets it be this sort of mysterious force that’s just sort of like moving him through the world,” Thompson says.

“I think that’s really lovely because I think that’s not often portrayed.”

Thank goodness for that, because it’s a breath of fresh air to see a male character whose sexual identity isn’t confined to rigid rules. Benedict’s casual yet complex approach to love is the kind of representation we need — no angst about who he’s into, just a full embrace of who he is.

Are We Finally Getting the Queer Storyline with Bridgerton?

With these groundbreaking moments, it’s clear that Bridgerton is delivering on its promise to be an inclusive show. For the longest time, queer fans of the show have wondered if we’d ever get a real, fleshed-out queer storyline — and now, it seems the wait is over. Between Francesca’s attraction to Michaela and Benedict’s fluid identity, season 4 is finally showing us the kind of representation we’ve been craving.

What’s Next?

So, what’s on the horizon? Will Francesca and Michaela’s chemistry lead to something more? Will Benedict’s romance with Sophie defy class norms, or will it be all about breaking sexual taboos? Either way, Bridgerton is keeping us on our toes — and we can’t wait to see how this queer drama unfolds.

