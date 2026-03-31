Luke Evans’ Crotch Has Its Own Role in ‘Rocky Horror Show’

If you thought Luke Evans‘ Rocky Horror Show revival would be just another Broadway spectacle with the usual mix of cult classics and camp, think again. This time around, it’s not just the Time Warp that’s getting everyone hot and bothered. It’s Luke Evans, Dr. Frank-N-Furter himself, who’s giving us more than just a performance—we’re talking about a bulge that demands a standing ovation.

RELATED: Luke Evans Drops Pants, Dons Fishnets For ‘The Rocky Horror Show’

Luke Evans’ Bulge Takes the Spotlight

When producer Sean Nyberg posted a video from the cast’s curtain call at Studio 54, it didn’t take long for everyone to realize: the real star of the show isn’t Frank’s fishnets or stilettos—it’s what’s happening down there. Luke Evans, looking every bit the sultry seductress in his Frank-N-Furter corset, doesn’t just own the role—he’s owning us. The moment he steps onto that stage, that bulge is practically screaming for attention. If that’s not a Broadway debut worth remembering, we don’t know what is.

RELATED: Luke Evans Is About to Redefine Frank-N-Furter on Broadway

🫦 “So come to the lab!” O novo revival de “Rocky Horror Show” começou suas previews hoje na Broadway. 📽️ broadwayaddict pic.twitter.com/emFYn2bcSr — Review Musical (@areviewmusical) March 27, 2026

Vogue Had One Job… and Still Missed the Point

You’ve seen the pictures from Vogue, where Evans looks stunning in his fishnets, heels, and corset, but the live video—oh, the live video—takes it to a whole new level. Let’s be honest: who cares about the Time Warp when there’s a time warp happening in Luke Evans’ pants? That bulge is unmissable—and let’s face it, it’s probably more memorable than anything else in the show. It’s like Rocky Horror met its match and this time, it’s Luke’s groin that’s ready to shock, awe, and maybe even steal the spotlight.

“I want him to feel attractive in many, many different ways so that men and women can look at him and go, ‘Damn, that’s hot,’” Evans told Vogue. Well, mission accomplished. Forget about the character’s flamboyance and charm—Luke’s got the power to leave us speechless with one strategic shift. That bulge? It’s not an accident. It’s an act of Broadway brilliance. And we’re all here for it.

The Fun Never Stops

Evans himself is clearly having the time of his life with this role, and if the rehearsals are anything like what we saw in that video, we can only imagine the chaos unfolding behind the scenes. “I’m having more fun than I probably should be having in rehearsals. It’s amazing and this character is crazy,” he told Out—and, frankly, we can’t blame him. If that bulge is any indication, he’s making every moment count.

The Rocky Horror Show officially opens on April 23, with a limited engagement through June 21, so if you haven’t locked in your tickets yet, you better hurry. You don’t want to miss this Broadway sensation where the only thing more irresistible than the music is the thirst Luke Evans is serving up every night.

In Frank’s immortal words: “Don’t dream it, be it.” And right now, all we’re dreaming about is that bulge.