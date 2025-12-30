Luke Evans Is About to Redefine Frank-N-Furter on Broadway

Hold onto your corsets and heels, because Luke Evans is set to make his Broadway debut in the most iconic way possible: as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show. Yes, you read that right. The 46-year-old actor, who’s made hearts race in everything from Beauty and the Beast to The Alienist, will take on the role of the infamous, gender-bending scientist made legendary by Tim Curry in the 1975 film. And while Evans might have always dreamed of Broadway, he never expected his first role to involve quite so many fishnets and stilettos.

“I just didn’t think it would be, but it is, and that is going to be me,” Evans admits with a laugh. “I’m very excited about it.”

Frank-N-Furter Like You’ve Never Seen Him Before

Evans is already deep in preparation for his role, which won’t just be a nod to the classic Frank-N-Furter—it’ll be his own bold reinvention. “It’s a role I am very, very aware of,” he shares, understanding the cultural weight of the character. “Everybody knows at least one song from the show, and so to bring it to life… my version of Frank-N-Furter will be different and unique.” And let’s be real: if anyone can make those fishnets their own, it’s Luke Evans.

Set against the glitter-and-glam backdrop of Studio 54, where “hedonism was the norm,” the show feels like the perfect playground for a character whose essence is all about embracing freedom and self-expression. “It’s about fluidity and a feeling of ‘don’t dream it, be it, be yourself, whatever you are,’” Evans explains. A Broadway debut at Studio 54? It’s like they were made for each other.

Who’s Played Frank-N-Furter Before?

But let’s not forget: Luke Evans is stepping into a role that has been immortalized by some seriously iconic performers. Before Evans slipped into the corset and heels, Dr. Frank-N-Furter—the audacious, boundary-pushing “sweet transvestite” from Transsexual Transylvania—has been brought to life by a lineup of actors who each put their own unique spin on the character.

Tim Curry

Tim Curry will always be the OG Frank-N-Furter, forever embedded in our minds after his unforgettable performance in both the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show and the Broadway stage production. Curry’s portrayal remains the gold standard, blending campy charm with a bit of sinister seduction. But let’s be clear: Frank-N-Furter is a role that demands reinvention.

Anthony Head

Anthony Head, known for his role as Giles on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, who took on Frank-N-Furter in a 2000s UK revival, bringing a more sophisticated edge to the character. His suave, refined take added a different kind of allure to the wild antics of the mad scientist.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox, who slayed the role in the 2016 Fox TV remake of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Laverne made history as the first openly transgender actress to play Frank-N-Furter, and her performance was both groundbreaking and fabulously fierce. Her take on the character was full of glam, but it also carried a deeper level of heart and strength that resonated with both long-time fans and newcomers.

Duncan James

We can’t forget Duncan James, the British singer and actor, who donned the infamous corset for the 2015 UK touring production. Known for his boy-band roots in Blue, Duncan brought a fresh, energetic vibe to Frank-N-Furter, mixing his pop-star charm with the role’s usual boundary-pushing eccentricity.

Now, as Luke Evans gets ready to put on those stilettos for his Broadway debut, he’ll be adding his own unique twist to Frank-N-Furter, while honoring the legacy of those who’ve dared to embrace the role before him.

A High-Heeled Dream

Evans, standing at a statuesque 6’1”, has one wish: those heels better be high. He’s hoping to push his height to 6’4″ with some seriously towering stilettos. “I want to tower over everyone on stage,” he laughs, knowing that in this role, there’s no such thing as subtlety. And that’s exactly what fans expect from this audacious, flamboyant role—a total showstopper.

A Rocky New Era

As for his portrayal of Frank-N-Furter, Evans is approaching the role with fresh ideas up his sleeve. He acknowledges the challenge of following in the footsteps of iconic performers who’ve donned the corset before him. “When you bring a character back to the stage that’s been played by many famous people, the challenge is to do something different,” he says, teasing that fans can expect a blend of performance, vocal flair, and maybe just a little bit of the unexpected.

And while details about the rest of the cast are still under wraps, the anticipation for the show is building. Will Evans’ Frank-N-Furter be just as legendary as Curry’s? You’ll have to wait and see. But one thing’s for sure: no matter how big those heels get, Evans is ready to break boundaries, both on stage and in the hearts of his fans.

Get Ready to “Time Warp” with Luke Evans

With The Rocky Horror Show set to begin previews on March 26, 2026, there’s no better time to get your tickets. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the film or you’ve never done the “Time Warp” before, Evans is about to give you a whole new reason to do it again… this time, in stilettos.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to don your best fishnets, embrace your inner Frank-N-Furter, and prepare for a show that’s guaranteed to leave you gasping, cheering, and possibly questioning your fashion choices.

Tickets are on sale now for the show’s limited run through June 21, 2026. Don’t miss out on the Rocky Horror revival of the century!

