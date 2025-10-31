Oh, honey, grab your fishnets and call your favorite sweet transvestite—Broadway’s about to get real spicy. Welsh heartthrob Luke Evans, the Hollywood hunk who made us all question our attraction to Gaston in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, is officially trading in his boots for stilettos. That’s right: Evans is set to star as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the upcoming Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show!

The revival of Richard O’Brien’s cult classic will strut into Studio 54 (where else?) for previews starting March 26, 2026, ahead of an April 23 opening. The limited engagement runs through June 21, and we’re already shivering with antici…pation!

Luke Evans is Dr. Frank-N-Furter

If you somehow missed the phenomenon that is The Rocky Horror Show, allow us a quick refresher. Frank-N-Furter is a self-proclaimed “sweet transvestite from Transexual, Transylvania,” a mad scientist with a flair for drama and an appetite for, well, creation. His latest experiment? Building the perfect man—literally. Equal parts genius, diva, and chaos incarnate, Frank’s sexual energy is contagious, and Luke Evans is about to bring his own delicious brand of danger and charm to the role.

Icons Who’ve Stepped Into the Fishnets

Following in the patent-leather footsteps of legends like Tim Curry, Anthony Head, and Laverne Cox, Evans has some big corsets to fill—but if anyone can make us quiver with delight and fear in equal measure, it’s him. His mix of charisma, gravitas, and sly humor feels tailor-made for the character. And let’s be real—who else could make “planetary scientist in pearls” look that good?

Tony winner Sam Pinkleton will direct the revival, promising to make it “a sublime, ridiculous, giant-hearted act of love.” He added, “I’m giddy to crack this untamable classic open with the razor-sharp Luke Evans at the center… It’s the honor of a lifetime to bring the freakiest people I’ve ever met into the freakiest theatre I’ve ever been in.” If that doesn’t sound like the gayest (and most glorious) mission statement ever, we don’t know what does.

Evans is Ready to Belt Out the High Notes

Evans himself hasn’t commented yet, but if his Instagram thirst traps and soulful pop covers are anything to go by, he’s clearly ready to serve vocals, velvet, and villainy in equal measure. Fans who fell for his voice on At Last and A Song for You know the man can sing—and with Frank-N-Furter’s campy rock numbers like “Sweet Transvestite” and “I Can Make You a Man,” we’re in for a glittery feast for the ears and eyes.

This revival will mark a dazzling return of The Rocky Horror Show to Broadway since its 2000 run, and following the West End’s 2023 revival, it’s safe to say this cult classic is back with a vengeance. Studio 54, once the epicenter of hedonism and glam, feels like the perfect cosmic portal for the show’s mix of chaos and camp.

So, dust off your corsets, shine up those stilettos, and get ready to Time Warp again—with Luke Evans leading the way. Because if Broadway’s about to have another midnight awakening, there’s no better man (or mad scientist) to light the way in sequins and lipstick.

After all, as Frank-N-Furter would say… Don’t dream it, be it.

What do you think Instinct readers? Are you looking forward to Luke Evans in this cult classic? How do you think he will make this role his own?