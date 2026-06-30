New Music: Lukesavant Knows “Last Night Wasn’t Love”

Electro-pop artist/producer/songwriter Lukesavant has announced his debut album, Last Night Wasn’t Love — a collection of original songs about late-night connections.

Blending atmospheric electronic production with emotionally driven songwriting, the new album explores themes of nightlife, longing, possibilities, and emotional distance, drawing on his years living as a young gay man in San Francisco.

“It’s really about diving into ‘me being me’ in the big city,” he shares. “And this thing that I had about almost having what I want, or being next to somebody that I’m longing for, but it’s just not quite there yet.”

In a recent interview with The Randy Report podcast, Lukesavant explains that 12 tracks of the album are crafted to deliver a cohesive narrative, with the first four songs exploring attraction, possibility, and chemistry. One track is titled “1:17am” – you get where this is going, right? The second four songs dive into attachment and emotional consequences, and the last four focus on reflection and healing.

Along the way, he also chats about working in an updated AI-assisted workspace, and shares his thoughts on Madonna’s upcoming release, Confessions II.

Lukesavant And Madonna Remixers United

For more than 25 years, Lukesavant has created unofficial Madonna remixes and reinterpretations while also cultivating one of the internet’s most enduring underground remix communities — Madonna Remixers United.

In 2022, Instinct spoke with the talented artist when he released his remixes of the entire Madonna album, Confessions On A Dance Floor.

The new album, Last Night Wasn’t Love, is scheduled for release on July 17. Click here to pre-save on Apple Music.

The first single from the new collection, “Let You Go,” is available now.