Lydia B. Kollins Gets Real About ‘Drag Race,’ Love, and the Holidays

Let’s be real – few queens have made a mark on the RuPaul’s Drag Race legacy quite like Lydia B. Kollins.

Hailing from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Lydia first burst onto the scene with boundary-breaking fashion and an unapologetically bold sense of self. However, it was her immediate return for All Stars that truly cemented her status. Not just as a captivating drag artist, but as a fully realized powerhouse of personality, performance, and growth.

Over the past year, Lydia has taken fans on a wild ride of high-fashion runways, standout lip syncs, viral moments, and deeply personal revelations, emerging as one of the franchise’s most talked-about breakout stars. She’s bold, vulnerable, and extra, but above all, she’s authentic.

Now, she’s channeling that momentum into her next big venture: joining the cast of Murray & Peter’s A Drag Queen Christmas, the beloved holiday spectacular that brings seasonal sparkle and queer joy to cities across the country. With no signs of slowing down, Lydia is entering a new chapter, and she’s taking us along for the ride.

Instinct recently sat down with the drag superstar, where she opens up about the nerves and excitement of stepping into the Werk Room for the first time, how All Stars pushed her artistry to new heights, and the personal evolution that’s followed her rise to fame. She also shares heartfelt insight into her romantic connection with fellow queen Kori King, and reflects on why the holiday season continues to hold such deep meaning in her life.

Check out the full video interview below.

Lydia B. Kollins…

Follow Lydia: Instagram | TikTok