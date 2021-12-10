Maddy Morphosis On ‘Drag Race’ Fandom Backlash

Recently, RuPaul’s Drag Race has crowned a trans winner (Kylie Sonique Love who snagged the crown on All Stars 6) and cast their first-ever cisgender female contestant, Victoria Scone (who departed RuPaul’s Drag Race UK early due to injury). Suffice to say, the representation that Drag Race fans have been asking for is truly happening, and the casting of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 has truly announced a gamechanger, one never seen in Drag Race herstory before. While this season’s cast features two trans contestants (Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté and Kerri Colby), it also features the first-ever cisgender straight male contestant, Arkansas’s own Maddy Morphosis.

In the official Meet The Queens video for Season 14, Maddy Morphosis (at approximately 53:00), proclaimed that she is a queen that “takes things that she likes outside of drag and makes them “drag” in terms of her aesthetic. While she is the first cisgender straight male drag queen ever cast on RuPaul’s Drag Race, she said she does not consider herself to be a “straight drag queen”. She is simply as she puts it, a drag queen that happens to be straight and that her sexuality “does not define” the drag that she does. Fan reaction has been voracious, with fans expressing their thoughts on social media. While there were plenty of fans offering their support and expressing their excitement for the upcoming season, there were others who were against this evolution and expansion of what truly makes “drag”, and many times (in a truly ironic turn) based on Maddy’s own sexuality and ethnicity.

Several days ago, Maddy took to Instagram and provided her entire journey in writing, from her gender identity exploration to her entrance into the world of drag. She went on to say that she hopes that with her casting, that it eventually leads to more marginalized groups being showcased and represented. Maddy followed up in a recent live stream, where she said that she “understood” some of the more aggressive comments, saying that she was clear that people were “concerned” about the community.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ premieres on Friday January 7th on VH1 (check local listings)

