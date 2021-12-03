Game On!-The Queens Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14 Are Here To Play

While we were captivated by RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 last summer and have gotten our drag fix from both Canada’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, there’s nothing like an original. The runway that started it all, RuPaul’s Drag Race is coming roaring back for Season 14, and the queens can now be revealed for the first time. This group of dolls is amazingly talented and wonderfully diverse, but it remains to be seen which queen ultimately has the required charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to snag the crown for Season 14.

The contestants competing this year to be America’s Next Drag Superstar on Season 14 are: Alyssa Hunter, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye, Jasmine Kennedie, Jorgeous, June Jambalaya, Kerri Colby, Kornbread Jeté, Lady Camden, Maddy Morphosis, Orion Story, and Willow Pill.

This queens competing this season offer up a definite twist on past seasons of Drag Race, As the first full cast of brand new queens since Season 11, the fourteen queens from Season 14 offers up several trans queens (Kerri Colby and Kornbread Jeté) and for the first time in Drag Race herstory, a heterosexual man is part of the cast (Maddy Morphosis). And in a twist this season, an actual RuPaul Chocolate bar could change up the game completely and “make a queens wish come true”. Sounds sickeningly sweet….

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Season’ 14 premieres January 7th, 2021 on VH1

