Man Who Killed Gay Rights Activist Pleads No Contest

Man pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of LGBTQ+ advocate Daniel Landeros.

In a case that’s both tragic and maddening, Fredi Rivera, 29, has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of LGBTQ+ advocate Daniel Landeros. While Rivera is set to serve 21 years behind bars, we can’t help but wonder: is this enough justice, or just another reminder of how homophobia still packs a punch in the worst way?

Man with a Slur: How It All Went Down

The story takes a dark turn on the night of September 18, 2023, when Landeros, 43, was walking through Yokuts Park with a friend. The two were minding their own business, when Rivera rolled up and—surprise, surprise—decided to drop a homophobic slur on Landeros. Tensions flared, and before anyone could process what was happening, a gunshot rang out.

Landeros, who had been a fierce advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, collapsed in his friend’s arms, and tragically died on the spot. A getaway vehicle—a black Hummer H3—sped away, but not fast enough to escape the police, who linked the car to Rivera. He was arrested on October 4, 2023, just another reminder that crime doesn’t pay (especially when you’re already on probation for grand theft, Rivera).

As part of the plea deal, the charge of first-degree murder was dropped, and Rivera will face 21 years in prison instead. Prosecutor Brandon Stallings explained that there were challenges in proving Rivera’s mental state at the time of the crime, which led to the lesser charge. “A plea deal was entered into, taking into account all of the issues and potential defenses,” Stallings said. Which is nice, but the LGBTQ+ community is left to question: did Rivera really get the sentence he deserves for a crime fueled by hate?

A Life Taken, But Not Forgotten

It’s easy to get lost in the legal jargon, but let’s not forget the human side of this story. Landeros wasn’t just an activist—he was a person, a beloved advocate for equality, and a tireless fighter for LGBTQ+ rights. His death is a painful reminder of the prejudice that still lurks in the shadows, ready to rear its ugly head at the most unexpected moment. His family, friends, and community are left grieving, and we’re all left wondering: how many more times do we have to read stories like this before something truly changes?

While 21 years in prison may seem like a long time, it feels like a drop in the bucket when you consider the life lost. The hate that led to Landeros’ death wasn’t some fleeting moment of rage—it’s the same deep-rooted homophobia that continues to make us feel unsafe in places where we should be free to live openly. So, yes, Rivera’s going to prison, but does it really feel like justice? Not when there are still so many like him out there who think it’s okay to dehumanize us just because of who we are.

As we look ahead to Rivera’s sentencing in March, we can’t help but wonder: when will society wake up to the fact that our lives are just as valuable as anyone else’s? The fight isn’t over, and the LGBTQ+ community isn’t going anywhere. Daniel Landeros’ legacy is one of courage, love, and relentless pursuit of equality. We won’t let his death be in vain, no matter how much the system tries to sugarcoat it.

