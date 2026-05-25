Pearl’s Off-Grid Hot Guy Energy Has Us in a Chokehold

Pearl has always had a very specific effect on people. Back during season seven of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Pearl instantly stood out with a natural, laid-back confidence that made him one of the most unforgettable queens of the season.

What made the former Drag Race contestant’s rise even more impressive was the fact that he had only been doing drag for less than two years before competing. Even then, Pearl felt different from the typical reality TV personality. Cool, mysterious, and effortlessly magnetic.

Now, years later, Pearl somehow looks even hotter.

Pearl’s Rugged Hot Guy Era Is Thriving

These days, fans often see more of Matt James, the man behind Pearl Liaison, than Pearl in full drag. And honestly, nobody seems upset about it.

Matt has fully stepped into his rugged creative era, sharing updates about rustic home renovations, woodworking projects, sewing creations, and hiking adventures. His social media feels like a mix between a cabin lifestyle account and a thirst-trap page specifically designed to emotionally destroy people.

One minute Matt is posting beautiful handmade home improvements. The next, he’s casually uploading half-zipped selfies or shirtless photos that remind everyone he still has a chokehold on longtime fans. He somehow manages to look equally convincing holding a power drill, hiking outdoors, or lounging around looking suspiciously attractive in bad lighting.

It’s unfair, honestly.

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Matt Gets Real About Life and Self-Worth

Beyond the thirst traps, Matt has also been unusually open this year about personal growth and emotional struggles.

Matt shared that 2026 has already “kicked my ass,” describing the emotional mix of immense joy and crushing sadness happening at the same time. Pearl reflected on isolation, self-worth, and learning to expect more from both himself and the people around him.

The honesty resonated with fans because it felt genuine and unfiltered. Matt doesn’t come across as overly polished or manufactured online. Instead, he feels grounded, introspective, and very much still figuring things out in real time.

That vulnerability somehow only adds to his appeal.

Yes, He Has an OnlyFans Now

Of course, fans also lost their minds after discovering Matt now has an OnlyFans account.

Honestly, it feels less shocking and more like a natural evolution. Matt has always had a quiet sensuality that made fans obsessed with him both in and out of drag. Even during Drag Race, there was this calm confidence that separated him from louder personalities.

Now, the content creator seems more comfortable than ever embracing every side of himself. The glamorous queen is still there, but the rugged, bearded, artsy version of Matt James has become just as iconic.

Years after first appearing on television, Matt remains one of the most fascinating and attractive alumni to come out of the Drag Race universe.

And judging by the internet’s reaction every single time Pearl posts a photo, that chokehold is not ending anytime soon.